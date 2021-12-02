ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What are the Odds that BYU Can Slide into a NY6 Bowl?

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, BYU surpassed Oklahoma in the CFP rankings to move up to no. 12. When the Cougars leapfrogged Oklahoma, it kept their slim NY6 hopes alive. How slim? We described BYU's chances as Lloyd Christmas-and-Mary-Swanson odds. Today, we quantify BYU's odds of sneaking into a NY6 Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfTMq_0dCX8McS00

The games that must go BYU's way

There are four games that must go BYU's way this weekend.

  1. Michigan must beat Iowa
  2. Oklahoma State must beat Baylor
  3. Alabama must beat Georgia
  4. Cincinnati must beat Houston

Using SP+ win probabilities, here are the chances that those games go BYU's way.

  1. Michigan over Iowa: 74%
  2. Oklahoma State over Baylor: 54%
  3. Alabama over Georgia: 34%
  4. Cincinnati must beat Houston: 76%

On the surface, there is a decent chance that each individual game could go BYU's way. Like any parlay, however, one misstep and BYU's NY6 hopes would be dashed. There is a 10.3% chance that all four of these games go BYU's way. The key, most likely, will be Alabama-Georgia. If that game goes BYU's way, there is a 30.4% chance that the rest of games will go BYU's way.

The CFP committee decisions that must go BYU's way

Assuming those four games go BYU's way, the Cougars will depend on the committee to make two critical decisions in their favor.

First, the committee must pick Cincinnati over Oklahoma State in the playoff. The committee has ranked Cincinnati over Oklahoma State over the last several weeks, but a Big 12 championship could be enough for the Cowboys to leapfrog the Bearcats. For the purposes of this article, let's say there is a 50% chance (which is probably a generous number given the committee's past treatment of G5 schools) that the committee would keep Cincinnati ranked ahead of Oklahoma State.

Second, the committee must drop Baylor below BYU in the rankings after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship. The Bears would need to drop minimum three spots (from no. 9 to no. 12) for BYU to make a NY6 bowl. It isn't impossible for the loser of the Big 12 championship to drop three spots, but it hasn't always happened either.

In 2020, Iowa State lost 27-21 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship and dropped four spots from no. 6 to no. 10. in final rankings.

In 2019, Baylor stayed at no. 7 after losing 23-30 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.

In 2018, Texas dropped from no. 14 to no. 15 after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.

In 2017, TCU dropped four spots from no. 11 to no. 15 after a blowout loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.

Point being, it depends on the year. The committee has not established a clear precedent at this point. Given that information and the fact that Baylor holds a head-to-head victory over BYU, I'll put this at a 25% chance that the committee would rank BYU ahead of Baylor.

Using those probabilities, that would put BYU's chances of making a NY6 bowl at 1.3%. That's better than zero, but BYU will likely be playing in either the Independence Bowl or the Guaranteed Rate bowl this season.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Bowl Games#Independence Bowl#American Football#Cfp#Cougars#Lloyd Christmas#Baylor#Ny6#Cowboys#G5
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 transfer destinations for former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is leaving the Oklahoma football program by way of the transfer portal. In the catastrophic aftermath of Bedlam, former Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced he is transferring from the program after three seasons in Norman. Rattler was a five-star recruit out of Phoenix in the class...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
131
Followers
388
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy