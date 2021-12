Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount on one of our highest-rated soundbars ever; the Samsung HW-Q950A. This early Black Friday deal has an incredible discount on one of the best soundbars on the market. It features 22 speakers that deliver 16 channels of sound- helped by a large subwoofer that has a huge 8-inch driver and a pair of two wireless rear speakers- all to create 616W of power. Together, the package brings powerful and immersive sounds that no other soundbar can compete with. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason; it’s as good as a soundbar gets. The HW-Q950A is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO