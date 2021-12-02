The 9 Best Puppy Pads for Absorbing Pee

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen towels are more than just decorative pieces of cloth to hanging on your oven door. You can use them to dry dishes, glassware, and even your hands. They can also be used to sweep crumbs off your countertop, mop up spills, and can stand in for an oven mitt or trivet if the need arises. When shopping for kitchen towels, a cute design or color that matches your décor is only one of many key considerations. For Belinda Wei, co-owner and chef of Dear Bella Creamery in Los Angeles, California, good absorption, tight threading, and thickness of fabric are the most important qualities she looks for when choosing kitchen towels. "Microfiber has the best level of absorption," she says, adding that she keeps several types of kitchen towels on hand for different purposes. "I have reusable 'paper' towels made of bamboo for light spills," she says. "When I'm cooking, I prefer a terry cotton cloth as a thick multipurpose towel for cleaning as I go, holding hot handles, drying tools, wiping hands, and securing my cutting board."

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO