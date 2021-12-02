ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

The 9 Best Puppy Pads for Absorbing Pee

By Lindsay Pevny
Popular Mechanics
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout The Expert: Lindsay Pevny has been using and reviewing dog-related products and gear for over 10 years—everything from dog seat belts and coats to doghouses and puppy pads, and more. For the last seven years, she’s lived in an apartment with her chihuahua mix, relying on puppy pads when the...

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Best toilet bowl cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a chore less appealing than cleaning the toilet bowl, but it’s essential for eliminating bacteria and protecting your toilet from accumulating dirt and mineral stains that could damage it in the long run. Scrubbing the...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

8 Bathtub and Shower Combo Ideas

Update your bathroom with these clever bathtub shower combo ideas that offer convenience and style. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
thegazette.com

Brittany Spaniel Puppies

Santa has this AKC Brittany litter ready for Christmas, 3 males remain, $800 each. Pick your stocking stuffer now. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Protecting Your Retriever Puppy

Run a prevent-defense to keep your young retriever in the game and avoid costly penalties. At the end of May, my wife and I picked up a Lab pup. Sadie’s role is to start learning the ropes so that she can eventually take over for our eight-year-old Lab who is slowing down by the season. Anyone who has faced the reality of an older dog and the necessity of a new recruit knows that there are big shoes to fill in that situation.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog#Old Age#Two Dogs
marthastewart.com

The Most Absorbent Towels to Use in the Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen towels are more than just decorative pieces of cloth to hanging on your oven door. You can use them to dry dishes, glassware, and even your hands. They can also be used to sweep crumbs off your countertop, mop up spills, and can stand in for an oven mitt or trivet if the need arises. When shopping for kitchen towels, a cute design or color that matches your décor is only one of many key considerations. For Belinda Wei, co-owner and chef of Dear Bella Creamery in Los Angeles, California, good absorption, tight threading, and thickness of fabric are the most important qualities she looks for when choosing kitchen towels. "Microfiber has the best level of absorption," she says, adding that she keeps several types of kitchen towels on hand for different purposes. "I have reusable 'paper' towels made of bamboo for light spills," she says. "When I'm cooking, I prefer a terry cotton cloth as a thick multipurpose towel for cleaning as I go, holding hot handles, drying tools, wiping hands, and securing my cutting board."
LIFESTYLE
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Reusable Storage Bags That Can Be Used Again (And Again!)

If 2021 served up anything universal, it was that we could all stand to get a little more organized and eco-conscious in the kitchen. One of the most efficient ways to cut down on plastic waste, streamline lunch-packing duties, and organize your pantry is by making the switch from plastic bags to washable, reusable food storage bags. There is a plethora of models available on the market, made from different materials, in different sizes.
ENVIRONMENT
Kankakee Daily Journal

Homemade stain remover for laundry and carpet

I’m excited to teach you how to make a fabulous, if not magical, homemade stain remover. This stain remover recipe is so easy and cheap to make. And, wow, does it perform. Unlike some other homemade laundry stain and detergent products you’ll find here at Everyday Cheapskate, this one is also a homemade stain remover for carpet. Ah-ha — that got your attention.
HOME & GARDEN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Greater Swissydoodle Puppies

Adorable, happy, playful & full of life! Family raised with lots of TLC & are very well socialized with children. Their mother is a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog & their father is a Standard Poodle giving them the best of both worlds! 814-349-5671 www.LancasterPuppies.com.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Real Simple

7 Mistakes That Make Your Bath Towels Dingy

When you visit a luxury spa, there are stacks and stacks of pristine, white bath towels. Each one is stain-free, soft, fresh-smelling, and absorbent. Do your towels at home measure up?. The touch of a soft, fluffy bath towel after a warm shower or bath is the best. But if...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best mold killer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mold crops up on your bathroom tile or basement walls, there’s no need to worry — it’s a common occurrence in many households. Excess humidity and poor ventilation are just a few of the causes for this unwanted health hazard. But instead of scrubbing with soap and water until your back aches, use a mold killer to quickly banish mold from your premises.
HOME & GARDEN
pawtracks.com

Try these ingenious hacks to keep your rabbit cage from smelling horrendous

Owning a small pet will bring numerous joys to your life: snuggles, companionship, and endless funny videos for TikTok. But it also introduces some unpleasant factors, such as a smelly cage. Your new furry friend doesn’t have opposable thumbs, so it’s up to you to keep the place clean (though they’ll likely help you out). Rabbits, hamsters, and many other creatures do prefer to designate one space as their potty and rabbits can even be trained to use a litter box. Still, you need to put time and elbow grease into keeping his home clean in order to reduce the bunny stink. Here are the best ways to keep the cage-smell at bay.
ANIMALS
WKRG

Best entryway rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your foyer is the first impression of your home and your guests should be greeted by a stylish but practical entryway that makes them feel welcome. Most people want an entryway mat with a tasteful design and durability that can endure consistent foot traffic for years to come. REFETONE’s Indoor Entryway Rug comes in four neutral colors in multiple sizes. It has a simple pattern that can fit any interior. The nonslip material resists dirt and is machine washable, making it the ultimate entryway rug.
INTERIOR DESIGN
taylorvilledailynews.com

Puppies Available For Adoption

Two puppies that were found near Pana are finally eligible for adoption. The two puppies were found ten days ago near a ditch and brought in to the Christian County Animal Shelter. The shelter had to wait ten days to see if anyone claimed them. Nobody has, so the puppies are up for adoption. Vince Harris, who is in charge of the shelter, spoke to Regional Radio News about what happened.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
duke.edu

Puppy Kindergarten

On a quiet corner of Duke’s campus, five students are waiting for class. They relax on the grass, eating snacks and kicking each other playfully. By the time they finish their studies, they will be part of an elite corps of graduates who are not only specialized in a challenging career, but will change someone’s life for the better. The journey of these five students is long and arduous, and it begins at Duke. But for now, they soak up the Fall sun and when someone brings a ball, they all get up to play until it is time for class.
PETS
KTEN.com

Mustiness Is a Must-Not: 7 Plants That Absorb Humidity

Originally Posted On: https://www.webtechsky.com/mustiness-is-a-must-not-7-plants-that-absorb-humidity/. Have you ever walked into your home from the fresh outside air and smelled that dreaded musty scent? Do you know the kind where the air feels damp and heavy? You might have too much humidity in your house. Humidity usually occurs in wet, hot climates...
GARDENING
momjunction.com

15 Best Pet Stain Removers Available Online In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Having a pet also means stained carpets and a foul smell that you have to...
PET SERVICES
thecountrycook.net

Nutella Puppy Chow

A classic treat gets a hazelnut twist by swapping traditional peanut butter for delicious Nutella in this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!. Puppy Chow has been a long standing favorite of mine since I was a kid. It is so simple to make with just a small amount of ingredients. I haven't meet anyone yet that doesn't love it. When I realized I didn't have enough peanut butter to make it the traditional way recently, I grabbed a bottle of Nutella. And let me tell you, it turned out absolutely amazing! Still having the classic flavors of the standard puppy chow, this version has a light and subtle hazelnut taste that really makes it stand out from the usual. You really need to whip up a batch of this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!
PETS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

The soothing power of puppies

Lewiston couple Duke Tannahill and Veronica Grieve will tell you there is a lot of rollicking play, nighttime potty sessions and struggles to keep tabs on all of them. “Yeah, actually, I would,” Tannahill said. “They keep you on your toes; they keep you busy.”. The last three months have...
LEWISTON, ID
thecountrycook.net

PEPPERMINT PUPPY CHOW

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Peppermint Puppy Chow from 3 Boys and a Dog. Our other featured recipes include: Ham and Cheese Sliders from The Recipe Life, Easy Crockpot Candy from Cincy Shopper and Mary is sharing her recipe for Slow Cooker Smothered Beef Tips.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy