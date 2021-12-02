LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures rise on strong export demand

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Friday, drawing support from signs of renewed Chinese demand and questions about weather conditions in South America, traders said. * The price bump also reflected a recovery from panic selling earlier in the week triggered by investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 23 cents at $12.67-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were up 1.2%. * CBOT January soyoil on Friday ended up 0.88 cent at 57.22 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed up $9.80 at $358.60 per ton. * Weather forecasts in southern regions of Brazil remain dry, though persistent rains will occur across the majority of the country through the next 10 days, according to Refinitiv. * Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. * That announcement follows Thursday's news that Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Barbara Lewis)

