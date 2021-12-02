ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures rise on strong export demand

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures rose again on Thursday, as fresh export numbers underscored strong demand for meat. Meanwhile prices on feeder cattle futures were mixed, as trades in the cash market prices jumped, traders said. Cash cattle had traded...

www.agriculture.com

Telegraph

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher on export demand, South America weather

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Friday, drawing support from signs of renewed Chinese demand and questions about weather conditions in South America, traders said. * The price bump also reflected a recovery from panic selling earlier in the week triggered by investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 23 cents at $12.67-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were up 1.2%. * CBOT January soyoil on Friday ended up 0.88 cent at 57.22 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed up $9.80 at $358.60 per ton. * Weather forecasts in southern regions of Brazil remain dry, though persistent rains will occur across the majority of the country through the next 10 days, according to Refinitiv. * Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. * That announcement follows Thursday's news that Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat slide continues in volatile week; soy and corn edge up

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. Wheat prices had steadied early in the day's session, but then started falling once...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat continues slides on virus fears, global supply questions

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled the day down 11-1/4 cents at $8.03-3/4 a bushel. The contract posted a weekly loss of 6.27%. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended down 18 cents at $8.24-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/2 cents at $10.20-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in November amid a tight labor supply. * Canada slashed its assessment of durum production to the lowest level on record as severe drought scorched Prairie crops, a government report on Friday showed. * Russia is considering setting its grain export quota at 14 million tonnes, including 9 million tonnes of wheat, for Feb. 15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with discussions. * A tender being held by Saudi Arabia to buy 535,000 tonnes of wheat, the latest in a run of importer tenders, was being closely watched as the May-July shipment periods could be awkward for suppliers to cover as stocks ebb before next summer's northern hemisphere harvests. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

High Fertilizer Costs to Extend into Spring Planting

(NAFB) – A dramatic rise in fertilizer prices weighs heavily on U.S. crop farmers and input suppliers as they prepare for the 2022 planting season. Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers commonly used for corn production have skyrocketed to all-time highs in recent months. Fertilizer price increases are driven by nitrogen production challenges, tight global supplies, rising natural gas costs and steady demand. According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, fertilizer prices are expected to remain elevated for at least the next six months and throughout the 2022 spring agronomy season.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog futures hit by profit taking, drop in pork

Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were mostly lower and feeders were down on spread trade and profit taking, with feeders seeing additional pressure from the higher corn. December live was up $.02 at $137.67 and February was down $.632 at $138.95. January feeders were $1.65 lower at $164.12 and March was down $1.22 at $167.10.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Drift Into Weekend Without Much Excitement

It was a quiet day for the livestock complex as the market slowly drifted into Friday’s close. It was a lackadaisical day for the livestock contracts as not a lot rattled the market in either direction. Looking ahead to Monday, feedlots will be taking a through inventory of their pens and hoping that packers are aggressive in next week’s market again.
AGRICULTURE
Princeton Times Leader

Ag economy thriving, record receipts expected

University of Kentucky agricultural economists are predicting the state’s 2021 agricultural receipts will exceed $6.7 billion. If realized, this will be a new record, surpassing the previous record of $6.5 billion in 2014 and the $5.5 billion average over the past five years. They expect net farm income to approach...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Livestock Market Reports for Week Ended 12-3-2021

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended December 3, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ending-December 03, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled an...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Manure provides farmers an alternative nutrient source amid volatile fertilizer market

In the past year, the cost for urea and diammonium phosphate have more than doubled. With no end in sight, some producers are looking at alternatives like manure. Daniel Andersen, Associate Professor at Iowa State University, says that farmers interested in integrating manure as a fertilizer have the possibility for great outcomes in terms of improved soil health and crop nutrition.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

How long will strong beef demand continue?

You have likely heard someone say, "Beef demand must be excellent as prices are sharply higher." This may or may not be true. Demand for beef is a schedule of quantities consumers are willing, and able, to buy over a range of prices. As you would expect, consumers buy less when prices rise. They buy more when prices fall. Importantly, demand is the entire set of those price and quantity pairs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat climbs on global demand, supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished stronger on Thursday due to robust global demand and concerns about tightening supplies of high-quality wheat, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat was up 24-1/2 cents at $8.15 a bushel at the close of trading. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 23 cents at $8.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/4 cents at $10.42 a bushel. * Saudi Arabia said it is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for arrival between May and July 2022. * Tunisia purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat while Jordan is thought to have purchased about 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat, traders said. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday. * U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Nov. 25 were 79,900 tonnes for 2021/2022, a marketing-year low, and 26,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The total was below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as global demand offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest overshadowed concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Soybean and corn futures also advanced at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher in recovery from price drop

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Thursday as the market recovered after approaching a three-week low on Tuesday, traders said. * Chinese demand and firm soyoil futures helped lift prices, analysts said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 16 cents at $12.44-1/4 a bushel. The most-active contract on Tuesday traded down to $12.14-1/4 a bushel, the lowest price since Nov. 11. * CBOT January soyoil on Thursday ended up 1.16 cent at 56.34 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed $0.30 weaker at $348.80 per ton. * Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily sales announcement, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier following a steep drop in prices. * Exporters struck deals to sell another 164,100 tonnes of U.S. soy to undisclosed buyers, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for worst week in nearly 3 months on supply outlook

CANBERRA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures held steady on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on expectation of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down nearly 3% for the week,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly drop in 3 months on Australian crop

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, but the market was poised for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months on outlook for a record Australian crop. Soybeans gained ground, while corn was almost flat. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina exchanges hikes corn planting forecast to 7.3 mln hectares

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers will plant an estimated 7.3 million hectares of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, hiking its forecast from a previous estimate of 7.1 million hectares. The exchange expects Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop harvest to reach...
AGRICULTURE

