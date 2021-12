Last weekend, I took my daughter and her two boys to Mounts Botanical Garden to see their wonderful butterfly garden. We were not disappointed. There were deep blue atalas, reddish orange gulf fritillaries, marvelous black-and-white striped zebra heliconians, lovely white cassius blues, white dotted orange queens, yellow cloudless sulphurs, a variety of hairstreaks and skippers, and of course, lots of beautiful monarchs. Not only were there tons of butterflies, so many flowers were in bloom that the butterflies were continually landing right in front of us to sip nectar, giving us lots of photo ops and eliciting endless squeals of excitement from the boys.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO