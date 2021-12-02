ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Argentina readies 2022/23 farm plan to ease tensions with producers

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is preparing a farm sector roadmap for the next two years which it will present to producers next week, officials said on Thursday, hoping to ease conflicts with the sector over caps on meat exports and grains. The South American country,...

www.agriculture.com

Telegraph

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat slide continues in volatile week; soy and corn edge up

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. Wheat prices had steadied early in the day's session but then started falling again...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat continues slides on virus fears, global supply questions

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled the day down 11-1/4 cents at $8.03-3/4 a bushel. The contract posted a weekly loss of 6.27%. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended down 18 cents at $8.24-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/2 cents at $10.20-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in November amid a tight labor supply. * Canada slashed its assessment of durum production to the lowest level on record as severe drought scorched Prairie crops, a government report on Friday showed. * Russia is considering setting its grain export quota at 14 million tonnes, including 9 million tonnes of wheat, for Feb. 15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with discussions. * A tender being held by Saudi Arabia to buy 535,000 tonnes of wheat, the latest in a run of importer tenders, was being closely watched as the May-July shipment periods could be awkward for suppliers to cover as stocks ebb before next summer's northern hemisphere harvests. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Agriculture Online

Manure provides farmers an alternative nutrient source amid volatile fertilizer market

In the past year, the cost for urea and diammonium phosphate have more than doubled. With no end in sight, some producers are looking at alternatives like manure. Daniel Andersen, Associate Professor at Iowa State University, says that farmers interested in integrating manure as a fertilizer have the possibility for great outcomes in terms of improved soil health and crop nutrition.
Agriculture Online

Companies are flooding farmers with numerous biostimulant products

There’s an old story about a scientist who advocated an unproven theory with no support from his peers. “How does it feel to go out on a limb?” emailed a colleague. After peer studies eventually proved the theory correct, the scientist finally replied to the email. “Crowded,” he wrote. Mainstream...
kmaland.com

U.S. Grain Council's LeGrand: U.S. Corn's Record-Breaking Export Year

(KMAland) -- Much talk of record exports numbers has gone around beef circles, but 2021 has also proved itself a record year for U.S. grain exports. Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO for the U.S. Grains Council, explains. “Doing great. We just had a record year for corn exports at about...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as global demand offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest overshadowed concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Soybean and corn futures also advanced at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
theedgemarkets.com

Wheat pauses after volatile week as Australia harvest, Saudi tender eyed

PARIS/SINGAPORE (Dec 3): Chicago wheat was little changed on Friday, consolidating after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the Omicron coronavirus variant before recovering, as harvest rain in Australia and several import tenders underscored supply and demand tensions. Soybeans were higher, drawing support from signs...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures rise on strong export demand

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures rose again on Thursday, as fresh export numbers underscored strong demand for meat. Meanwhile prices on feeder cattle futures were mixed, as trades in the cash market prices jumped, traders said. Cash cattle had traded earlier...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat climbs on global demand, supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished stronger on Thursday due to robust global demand and concerns about tightening supplies of high-quality wheat, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat was up 24-1/2 cents at $8.15 a bushel at the close of trading. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 23 cents at $8.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/4 cents at $10.42 a bushel. * Saudi Arabia said it is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for arrival between May and July 2022. * Tunisia purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat while Jordan is thought to have purchased about 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat, traders said. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday. * U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Nov. 25 were 79,900 tonnes for 2021/2022, a marketing-year low, and 26,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The total was below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online

Asia Grains-Australia wheat quality price spread widens on rain-damage

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The spread between higher quality wheat and low protein grains widened further this week with recent rains damaging the crop-quality, traders said. Australian Premium White (APW) wheat with 10.5% protein was quoted around $375 a tonne, Free on Board (FoB) Western Australia, while Australian Standard...
The Lima News

Hog farm planned near Continental

CONTINENTAL — The Brick Farm Swine, LLC has filed permits with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to install and operate a 6,000 head swine operation on its property neaer Continental. An open house and public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Putnam County OSU...
CONTINENTAL, OH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly drop in 3 months on Australian crop

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, but the market was poised for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months on outlook for a record Australian crop. Soybeans gained ground, while corn was almost flat. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
farmforum.net

How long will strong beef demand continue?

You have likely heard someone say, "Beef demand must be excellent as prices are sharply higher." This may or may not be true. Demand for beef is a schedule of quantities consumers are willing, and able, to buy over a range of prices. As you would expect, consumers buy less when prices rise. They buy more when prices fall. Importantly, demand is the entire set of those price and quantity pairs.
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher on export demand, South America weather

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Friday, drawing support from signs of renewed Chinese demand and questions about weather conditions in South America, traders said. * The price bump also reflected a recovery from panic selling earlier in the week triggered by investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 23 cents at $12.67-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were up 1.2%. * CBOT January soyoil on Friday ended up 0.88 cent at 57.22 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed up $9.80 at $358.60 per ton. * Weather forecasts in southern regions of Brazil remain dry, though persistent rains will occur across the majority of the country through the next 10 days, according to Refinitiv. * Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. * That announcement follows Thursday's news that Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
pnwag.net

AFBF: Farmers Trying To Overcome Issues Out Of Their Control

Fuel and food inflation continue to challenge consumers and producers, and farm interests say some of that is within the government’s control, while some aren’t. Inflation is the highest in more than 30 years, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the problem’s no longer “transitory” and could worsen with the new COVID variant—Omicron.
High Plains Journal

Will expected larger 2022 soybean acres sink prices?

Just weeks ago, soybean futures prices looked poised to sink well below the $12-a-bushel threshold and fall potentially $1 lower as traders were anticipating a larger crop in South America and a large United States crop to be planted in spring 2022. Trade was also monitoring the fact that ending...
ocj.com

Pork producers lobby lawmakers

Preventing foreign animal diseases, addressing a shortage of agricultural workers and reauthorizing a livestock price reporting law are the primary issues pork producers will lobby their congressional lawmakers over the next two days, during the fall Capitol Hill fly-in of the National Pork Producers Council. More than 100 producers from across the country are expected to participate virtually in NPPC’s Legislative Action Conference.
bakingbusiness.com

Wheat’s wild cards may steer prices into 2022

KANSAS CITY — A handful of wheat wild cards in play — including crop development weather, pandemic-propelled consumer trends, export disruption in the Pacific Northwest, and the vagaries of Russian wheat exports — could steer price direction as the calendar flips to 2022. Market analysts interviewed by Milling & Baking News suggested wheat prices could ease in what may be an overbought market before rallying into the first quarter and advised bakers to “buy the breaks” and cover about 30 to 45 days’ worth of flour while volatility continues.
