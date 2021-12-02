ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1 Million Americans May Have Lost Sense of Smell to COVID

By Korin Miller
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of COVID-19's hallmark symptoms is the loss of sense of smell. But just how many people experience this side effect? Researchers are trying to answer that question. The research, which was published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, analyzed data from daily new cases of COVID-19 from The COVID Tracking...

Verywell Health

Do You Need to Get Vaccinated if You Already Had COVID-19?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many have wondered whether you needed to get vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19, or if natural immunity would offer enough protection. Public health experts have continuously stressed the importance of getting vaccinated for broader and longer-lasting immunity, even if you’ve had COVID-19 before....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

More than 1 million with COVID-19 in the U.S. experience lasting loss of smell, researchers estimate

More than 1 million people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 might have lost their sense of smell for six months or longer, a new study revealed. Anywhere from 700,000 to 1.6 million individuals with COVID-19 in the U.S. could have experienced a loss of smell lasting for months, according to the study by researchers at the Washington University of St. Louis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 16.6 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Jersey. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 48 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 19, 562,868,095 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 171.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
seniorvoicealaska.com

American Indians have the highest COVID vaccine rate

In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Twitter that its COVID-19 data tracker now displays U.S. vaccination progress by race and ethnicity. The tracker, "Percent of People Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine by Race/Ethnicity and Date Reported to CDC, United States," showed that as of July 6, American Indians and Alaska Natives have the highest vaccination rate in the country, with 45.5 percent having received at least one dose and 39.1 percent fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Study explains why some people test negative for Covid even though everyone around them is infected

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....
SCIENCE
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have COVID Now

Winter, and the cold weather, meant a huge surge of COVID cases last year. This year, despite the vaccines, it's happening again. Hospitalizations are also going up, as vaccine immunity wanes and more people go indoors. But certain symptoms are also more likely if you come down with COVID-19 now, according to the COVID Symptom Study. Researchers have been tracking symptoms reported with new COVID cases via an app, and these are the five they say are most common as of this summer. "There are a few reasons why symptoms may be changing, including the fact that those who have been vaccinated experience less severe symptoms, as well as more cases being reported by younger people, who we have found experience different, less severe symptoms as well," say the researchers. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pbs.org

Unresolved grief may haunt kids who lost caregiver to COVID

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 775,000. But left behind are tens of thousands of children — some orphaned entirely — after their parents or a grandparent who cared for them died. In this report co-produced with the NewsHour, Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Varney looks at the risks these grieving children face to their well-being, both in the short and long term.
KIDS
Verywell Health

No, COVID Vaccines Can't Cause Infertility in Kids

A recent poll found that many parents are worried the COVID-19 vaccine may negatively impact their child’s fertility in the future. Experts emphasize that there is no truth to this claim. Parents should speak to a trusted medical professional when making the decision to vaccinate their child against COVID-19. Vaccination...
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

