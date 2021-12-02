ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Hope Winning Attitude Becomes Contagious

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfn7g_0dCX3f1600

The Las Vegas Raiders' season was heading in the wrong direction after dropping three straight games.

The Silver and Black were able to snap the losing streak on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys and get back to a winning culture.

“I'd like to think that our execution was not very good. We didn't think in those three losses and I think if you look back at the win at Dallas at times, we executed really well," Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

It wasn’t perfect, there were definitely flaws in all phases of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.

The team allowed big plays throughout the game including a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown that narrowed the score in the third quarter and a late touchdown pass and two-point conversion to Dalton Schultz allowed Dallas to even the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders would prevail and should feel good about it. They held the Cowboys down in overtime and moved the ball down the field in position for the game-winning field goal.

“I think when we execute the way in which we think we can, we're going to put ourselves in position to win every game,” Bisaccia added. “When we do a poor job of executing like we did, and some of those situations in those three games that we lost, you put yourself behind the eight ball and you don't give yourself a chance to win the game.”

Coach Bisaccia recognizes there is still plenty of work to get done before the Raiders game against the Washington Football Team in Las Vegas on Sunday but is also optimistic about the team moving forward with a positive attitude.

“Hopefully we're gonna keep getting better at that but I think attitudes are contagious as well. So hopefully we all pick a good one,” Bisaccia said.

Coach Bisaccia hopes that winning attitude becomes contagious moving forward and along the way corrects some of the mistakes that caused the Raiders to lose three straight games.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Are Improving... But Have to do Better

The Silver and Black are improving and interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t scared to admit that. "What I think we really improved on; I think we played well enough on defense to give us a chance,” Bisaccia said. “Our tackling was much better than it was a week ago. We had talked about that.
NFL
RaiderMaven

No Excuses, Raiders Must Fix it Now

Henderson, NEV.--Three weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were the talk of the NFL. After the resignation of Jon Gruden, they were winning games, and they looked to be in command of the AFC West. During that same time, the Kansas City Chiefs looked to be imploding, written off by...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Coach Bisaccia's Leadership Fits the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was one of the first people to meet defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson upon his arrival to Las Vegas. From that very first moment, Jefferson liked the man. “Even before the loss of Jon (Gruden), he was one the first people I met...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Las Vegas#Dallas#Cowboys#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
ClutchPoints

Packers could get huge defensive boost after bye week

The Green Bay Packers have their bye week on the slate for Week 13, and that added rest could end up paying dividends for the team. The Packers host the Bears in Week 14, and they could end up getting two key defensive cogs back for the NFC North showdown. According to NFL Talk, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander could be healthy enough to take the field for the Dec. 12 showdown.
NFL
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
695
Followers
964
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy