Raiders Hope Winning Attitude Becomes Contagious

The Las Vegas Raiders' season was heading in the wrong direction after dropping three straight games.

The Silver and Black were able to snap the losing streak on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys and get back to a winning culture.

“I'd like to think that our execution was not very good. We didn't think in those three losses and I think if you look back at the win at Dallas at times, we executed really well," Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

It wasn’t perfect, there were definitely flaws in all phases of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.

The team allowed big plays throughout the game including a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown that narrowed the score in the third quarter and a late touchdown pass and two-point conversion to Dalton Schultz allowed Dallas to even the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders would prevail and should feel good about it. They held the Cowboys down in overtime and moved the ball down the field in position for the game-winning field goal.

“I think when we execute the way in which we think we can, we're going to put ourselves in position to win every game,” Bisaccia added. “When we do a poor job of executing like we did, and some of those situations in those three games that we lost, you put yourself behind the eight ball and you don't give yourself a chance to win the game.”

Coach Bisaccia recognizes there is still plenty of work to get done before the Raiders game against the Washington Football Team in Las Vegas on Sunday but is also optimistic about the team moving forward with a positive attitude.

“Hopefully we're gonna keep getting better at that but I think attitudes are contagious as well. So hopefully we all pick a good one,” Bisaccia said.

Coach Bisaccia hopes that winning attitude becomes contagious moving forward and along the way corrects some of the mistakes that caused the Raiders to lose three straight games.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter