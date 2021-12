As you may have seen in last week’s edition of The Other Paper, three of five seats on the South Burlington School Board will be open when voters go to the polls on March Town Meeting Day. I will not be seeking reelection. School Board chair Bridget Burkhardt has announced that she too will be leaving the board, and the position to which Becky Day was elected — now held by Laura Rowntree — will also be on the ballot.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO