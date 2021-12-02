ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Interview with Matt Iorio of the Houston Outlaws & Pokimane’s Scholorship

963kklz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s episode of On Campus the gang...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokimane Sends Brutally Honest Message to "Obsessive" Fans

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, and with that level of Internet fame comes obsessive fans that don't understand boundaries. Every top Twitch streamer is plagued with parasocial fans, and if you're familiar with Pokimane streams, you'll know this has been a problem for her for a long time, and recently the problem reared its head again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
963kklz.com

Win Toto Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (11/29/21-12/3/21) and play Martino’s Mystery Melody for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see TOTO in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Friday night, February 25, 2022! Tickets go on sale 12/2/21 but you can win ’em before you can buy ’em from 96.3 KKLZ! You can also register on our website for a second chance to win tickets!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ellie Raine Interview – Necroseam Chronicles

Still trying to catch up to all the interviews we did at Tampa Bay Comic con 2021! We had a chance to talk to Ellie Raine about her award winning novels! Learn more at ellieraine.com. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pokimane
SFGate

YouTube Suspends Game Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren for Copyright Violation, a Day After His Exclusive Deal With the Platform Kicked Off

Then, on Dec. 2, YouTube abruptly suspended Ludwig’s livestream. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE) The YouTube block came Thursday in the middle of his second exclusive broadcast on the platform — displaying a notice that the content violated YouTube’s policies. That means Ludwig’s YouTube channel was temporarily banned from livestreaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Ludwig’s livestream was interrupted by a copyright warning days after joining YouTube

Just three days after Ludwig Ahgren left his massive Twitch following for YouTube, he was hit with what he thought was a suspension from the platform. According to a report from Kotaku, Ahgren was playing other YouTube videos during his stream, when he landed on the infamously catchy Baby Shark song. His stream was shut down shortly thereafter, giving his viewers — and himself — the impression that he was banned for violating YouTube’s copyright policies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitch Tv
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dexerto.com

Pokimane slams claims that diehard Twitch “stans” are bad for streaming culture

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has come out swinging against suggestions diehard Twitch “stans” ⁠⁠— ultra-loyal supporters and fans ⁠— are bad for streaming culture, instead claiming they’ve mainly been a positive force online. With the gaming world producing more and more new-age internet celebrities over the past few years, stans ⁠(“zealous...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

The Rock Reacts To Photo Of Himself and Ric Flair From 1984

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself and a 12-year-old version of The Rock from 1984. Rock responded in a post of his own and called Flair one of his heroes growing up. He wrote: “Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal,...
COMBAT SPORTS
urbanbellemag.com

Did ‘Black Ink Crew’ Stars Alex & Donna Break Up?

Donna and Alex have had a controversial romance since the beginning. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna recently expressed that she thought it would be a good idea for the show to be canceled. On the previous season, her romance with Alex was a hot topic. They clashed a lot when everyone had to quarantine. And Alex showed back up around the crew with a scratch on his face. This led to Ceaser and other others questioning if Donna had been putting her hands on Alex. It also didn’t help things that Donna made the crew uncomfortable with the way she checked Alex while they were on a flight to Ceaser’s Atlanta shop. So Ceaser labeled their relationship as toxic. He also accused Donna of being abusive towards Alex.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Player #067 from MrBeast’s Squid Game blows up on Instagram in just 5 days

Following the success of MrBeast’s viral recreation of the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ Player #067 is channeling the energy of her original counterpart and is blowing up on Instagram. Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung soared in popularity when the Netflix show first aired. The original Player #067 went...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Lush to deactivate Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts

Lush is set to boycott Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat in a bid to raise awareness of the “serious effects of social media” on consumers’ mental health.In an announcement on Monday, 22 November, the cosmetics retailer said it will deactivate its accounts on 26 November and remain offline “until the platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users”.The move comes after The Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) “Facebook Files”, published in September, suggested that Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, knew Instagram was a “toxic” place for many young people.According to internal slides obtained by WSJ, 32 per cent of teenage...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Pokimane Explains Why She's Stayed On Twitch

As YouTube snatches more streamers from the monolith that is Twitch — with some of the most recent examples being Ludwig and TimTheTatman — some other popular Twitch streamers are being asked if they would make the same jump. Pokimane is among the streamers facing that question, and during a Nov. 30 stream, she revealed just why she would always pick Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy