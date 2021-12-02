Interview with Matt Iorio of the Houston Outlaws & Pokimane’s Scholorship

Lush is set to boycott Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat in a bid to raise awareness of the “serious effects of social media” on consumers’ mental health.In an announcement on Monday, 22 November, the cosmetics retailer said it will deactivate its accounts on 26 November and remain offline “until the platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users”.The move comes after The Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) “Facebook Files”, published in September, suggested that Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, knew Instagram was a “toxic” place for many young people.According to internal slides obtained by WSJ, 32 per cent of teenage...
