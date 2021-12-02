ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Parrish Museum Next Council Hosted a Cocktail Party at the Miami Beach Edition

During the first week of December, Art Basel Miami Beach transforms the city into what is basically Manhattan’s sixth borough. And so it only made sense that...

ARTnews

National Gallery of Art to Return Benin Bronze, Artist Sells Her Eggs as NFT, and More: Morning Links from December 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER MUSEUM RETURNS ITS BENIN BRONZE. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. is the latest institution with plans to send back a work from a cache of pieces looted from the Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897. Per the Art Newspaper, the work in question, a sculpture of a cockerel, is the only Benin Bronze  that the museum owns. The National Gallery said it was “eager” to begin working with Nigeria on the repatriation. It’s the latest museum to make such a plan in recent months, after the Metropolitan Museum of...
VISUAL ART
Observer

Events, Talks and Parties to Attend Before Art Basel Miami Beach Draws to a Close

From dispatches on the ground, it’s more than evident that this year, Art Basel Miami Beach has been as chaotic, joyful, layered and semi-exhausting as it’s always been, despite the fact that the art world (and everyone else) is coming out of a still-ongoing pandemic. Many interesting events have already taken place, including an Artists Rights Society talk about NFTs and an Azealia Banks concert where, in order to gain entry, you had to present a crypto-wallet containing, at minimum, five tokens of the Friends With Benefits cryptocurrency. However, as the weekend draws to a close, there are still a number of fascinating happenings that have yet to take place.
LIFESTYLE
communitynewspapers.com

Brunch at Serena at Moxy South Beach and Holiday Cocktails at Bar Moxy

An extensive menu Chef Scott Linquist’s brunch favorites, from Mexican dishes like Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles con Huevos, to the Menudo, a traditional Mexican hangover cure with pork, tripe and hominy stew in a rich bone broth are offered alongside five different varieties of Eggs Benedict from Lobster to Truffle Mushroom. Traditional American breakfast offerings include Short Rib Hash, Salmon and Eggs, and a Tres Leches French Toast.
RESTAURANTS
Vogue Magazine

Inside the American Bar New York’s Pop-Up in Miami

It is a running joke that during Art Basel, Miami Beach becomes the 6th borough of Manhattan, and Thursday night’s celebration at Socialista’s Miami outpost was proof that this isn’t so much a joke as indisputable truth. The local Cipriani-owned watering hole had been reimagined as a pop-up location of American Bar, the beloved eatery located in Manhattan’s West Village, and many of its usual patrons were out in full force.
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

In the Name of Fashion, International Aficionados of Art Showed up at Miu Miu’s Art Basel Party

The insane traffic in Miami did not stop Art Basel-ites from putting on their finest, patterned, and decadent frocks in the name of fashion. On Thursday evening, the who’s who in Miami’s community gathered at Miu Miu in the Design District to celebrate the Miu Miu Select by Hailey Benton Gates, model, director, and ‘iconic It girl’ of the brand who curated her favorites from this new collection just for the evening. Not her first time at the rodeo, she formerly worked with the brand in “2015 when I was in the campaign, and Miu Miu makes sense for my style as I am an avid vintage buyer so choosing pieces from this collection came with major ease.” The black-heavy collection featured an explosion of rhinestones and the accessories included were very indicative of the 1990s. The designer duds lured guests like Selby Drummond, Olivia Lopez, Jessica Wang, Micaela Erlanger, Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise, Taylor Abess, Angeles Almuna to come casually sip on Champagne and shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Planned Parenthood and Artsy Host an Auction to Raise Funds During Miami Basel

On Thursday evening, clients of Artsy—the world’s leading online marketplace for all things fine art—hosted Basel-goers and collectors in the name of philanthropy. Blue-chip paintings and sculptures were scattered throughout the oval-shaped space, and each masterpiece boasted its own QR code, so guests were able to place bids on the works that were either donated directly from the artist or in partnership with their galleries. A shortlist of participating masters included Sam Gilliam, whose work was provided by David Kordansky Gallery; a Mapplethorpe photograph which was donated by his foundation; a Nicole Eisenman; and a Carmen Herrera and an Amy Sherald that was donated by Hauser & Wirth.
CHARITIES
Vogue Magazine

Loewe Threw a Crazy-Chic Party at Miami’s South Beach Institution Twist

There are no shortages of places to throw a party in Miami, but when Loewe decided to throw an event with Gayletter for a new book by artist Florian Krewer, there was only one option: Twist. The oldest gay club in South Beach symbolizes an unabashed embrace of sensuality, much like Krewer’s work itself, which often features free and chaotic characters through a trippy palette of black, pinks, purples, and blues. (These figures, by the way, also inspired Loewe men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.)
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

The New Amalfi Coast Hotel Blending Mid-Century Design With Southern Italian Charm

There’s an argument to be made that a perfect stay on the Amalfi Coast begins with arriving at night. From the bustle of Naples Airport, you’ll find yourself winding through the scattered villages and homesteads of the Lattari Mountains before emerging on the other side to one of the world’s most breathtaking coastal roads, famous as much for its show-stopping views as for its hair-raising hairpin bends. As you approach your accommodation, you’ll find yourself catching glimpses of the resort towns that spill down from the mountains to the sea, the lights of their grand hotels and harbors twinkling gently. The real treat, though, is a grand surprise the next morning when you pull open your curtains or shutters to reveal those views: The horizon perfectly bisecting the dusty blue skies and sparkling seas, and the rocky outcrops teeming with picture-perfect clifftop towns, framed by bougainvillea.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Maison de Mode Celebrated Guggenheim Curator Ashley James With an Intimate Dinner

Poets, painters, collectors, and royalty gathered at Mr. Chow’s on Tuesday night for an evening of conversation and connection. Hassan Pierre, founder of Maison De Mode, joined the Guggenheim’s Dr. Ashley James, associate curator of contemporary art, to celebrate Miami Art Basel. In a week saturated with parties (good, grand, rowdy), this dinner stood out for its intimacy and elegance.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue100 Celebrates Art Basel with Mytheresa on Megayacht in Miami

Every December, art lovers and fashion folk flock to Miami for a week filled with flashy festivities, from pop-up installations on South Beach to after-parties in Wynwood. But there’s no better way to kick off Art Basel than on a yacht overlooking the city’s skyline from golden hour to sunset. So, on the festival’s opening day, Vogue100 and Mytheresa gathered an exclusive group of fashion’s finest for a spectacular soireé on a superyacht.
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

Architectural Digest Celebrated Their AD100 List with a Glamorous Miami Cocktail Party

On Tuesday night, Architectural Digest threw a party during Art Basel Miami Beach to celebrate 2021’s AD100, the annual list that names the top talents in interior design. The decor, as one would expect, was not to be missed. Held at Strawberry Moon, the expansive Ken Fulk (an AD100 member) designed pool deck at the Good Time Hotel; glamorous guests gawked over the famed interior designers’ maximalist Miami touches. The glowing orbs floating in the pool made it onto many Instagram stories.
HOME & GARDEN
Highsnobiety

Our HIGHArt Museum Store Without the Museum Is Officially Open in Miami

HIGHArt is officially here. Combining a pop-up store, in person events, and of course, a print magazine, HIGHArt is Highsnobiety's ode to all things artistic. Building on Not In Paris, Highsnobiety's Fashion Week "Content Festival," the multi-faceted platform sees us collab with some of our favorite artists creating both exclusive products and online content. Arriving during Miami Art Basel and Miami Art Week and ArtBasel, we're also hosting a month-long pop-up dubbed the HIGHArt Museum Store in Miami's design district which opens today, as well as parties every night this week. Below, we break down each aspect of HIGHArt. Get ready.
MUSEUMS
miamiartzine.com

Design Miami : Edition #17 A Must See

Miami is no stranger to the charms of design. Its seductions are obvious in every gaze and activity. Mediterranean Revival, Art Deco and Modern architecture are famously prominent. New Star-chitect buildings pop up like blender buttons on the landscape: Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Herzog & de Meuron and Frank Gehry...
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style at Art Basel Miami 2021

Art Basel Miami is always a buzzy, well-attended event, but the week has taken on new significance following the death of Virgil Abloh. The designer’s last show for Louis Vuitton was staged at the city’s Maritime Marina on Tuesday. night. With a moving speech from Vuitton CEO Michael Burke and “Virgil Was Here” written across the sky in lights, it was a poignant start to the festival. Here’s hoping Abloh’s legacy of supporting young talent is still reverberating through the city, with art world leaders and fans in town to discover the next great emerging artists.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Unicef Celebrated Its 75th Anniversary Across 10 Cities In One Night

For an organization as widely accomplished as Unicef, the United Nations agency committed to advocating for the protection of children’s rights, its 75th anniversary called for not one, but ten simultaneous celebrations across the country on the evening of Giving Tuesday, spanning from New York to Miami. To no surprise, it was a star-studded affair all around. In Los Angeles, guests included UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom, Ambassador Sofia Carson, Garcelle Beauvais, Hannah Selleck, and more. Gathering at NeueHouse in Hollywood, attendees turned out in full-on formal cocktail attire, and even those doused in black found creative ways to incorporate a touch of UNICEF blue.
CHARITIES
Williamson Source

The Factory at Franklin to Host the Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

Deck the halls and get ready to rock around the Christmas Tree at the third annual Holiday. Spirits Cocktail Festival on December 3, 2021. Attendees will enjoy three hours of yuletide-inspired cocktail samples from premium liquor brands while enjoying a wintery wonderland. A DJ will be spinning Christmas tunes while black and white Christmas classic films stream on the walls. Santa will be there too.
FRANKLIN, TN
wjhl.com

Renovus Medical Spa to host Holiday Cocktail Party

Dr. Donald Clemons from Renovus Medical Spa, shares with us all the great services they will be offering at a reduced price, during their Holiday Cocktail Party on Thursday December 2nd from 1 to 7 pm. For more information call (423) 631-0470 or go to renovusbeauty.com.
LIFESTYLE
