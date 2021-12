The writers are, respectively, executive director of the BWI Business Partnership and public affairs manager at Crown Castle. During his recent trip to Baltimore, President Biden touted his Build Back Better plan and how his administration will heavily invest in social programs, climate change mitigation and infrastructure to help the post-pandemic recovery effort. The passage of the infrastructure bill is the first step in this process and represents a great opportunity for Maryland to address some of the biggest concerns that were highlighted during the pandemic.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO