Brooklyn Park’s December Lights Tour shows off the magical lights displays throughout the city for you to enjoy all December long. Santa had so much fun last year that he scheduled a stop to see all the wonderfully decorated houses again this year. And you’ll have a chance to visit with Santa when he’s in town at the Santa Drive-Thru on Friday, December 10 from 5 to 7pm in the Community Activity Center parking lot. He’ll be meeting families as they drive through and handing out candy canes and December Lights Tour maps. You can also bring donations of new or gently used outdoor winter clothing for all genders and ages. If you can’t make it, you can pick up a December Lights Tour map anytime at the CAC or view online. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO