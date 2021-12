A trio of Berlin athletes were honored with field hockey All-State honors. Back row, from second from left, Emily Roy, Erin McCormick and Mia Letourneau. They are pictured with girls' soccer All-State honoree Ava Bartoli (back row, left), boys' soccer All-State honoree Ben Estrella (front row, right) and cross country runner Brayden Landry, a top-10 Division III finisher and Meet of Champions qualifier (front row, left). Look for soccer All-State lists once the full lists are sent out. (Courtesy Photo) (click for larger version)

12 DAYS AGO