ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, WV

Welch’s annual CoalTown Christmas returns

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTdyd_0dCX21xC00

WELCH, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas is coming to CoalTown! Tomorrow, Friday, December 3, 2021, Welch will kick off the first series of events in its 3rd Annual ColalTown Christmas celebration.

Kierston Gillespie, an employee with the City of Welch and an organizer of CoalTown Christmas, detailed a few of the events that can be expected this month. Activities include a house decorating contest, ugly sweater contest, trolley rides, a Christmas Bazaar, a parade and tree lighting ceremony, Christmas caroling and more.

Gillespie says it is great to see this beloved event grow each year.

“Every year we keep adding to it. There used to not really be a whole lot going on in our little town, but we’ve got stuff going on now. It’s wonderful! We are excited for a great turnout, and it’s just so exciting to be a part of it.”

The City of Welch, once known as “Little New York,” has recently undergone the process of renaming itself “CoalTown USA.” Gillespie says the change ties in perfectly with their Christmas events.

“CoalTown is who we are,” she explained. “What we come from is coal. People have left and forgotten where we came from, but we will always be a coal town.”

Because the month is full of so many different events across Welch, Gillespie encourages people to visit coaltownusa.com or call City Hall at 304-436-3113 for more information.

“This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to celebrate the holiday. It’s really unique and so much fun. There’s so much to it! We are community-oriented and have always been a close community, so we are excited to see everyone get to be out together.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Oceana anticipates the arrival of Santa

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The historic town of Oceana is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with events that will appeal to the entire family. Things kicked off on December 2nd, with a parade featuring lights, floats, and of course, plenty of holiday apparel. Town Mayor Tom Evans encouraged local businesses to get in on the festivities by adorning their establishments with Christmas-themed decor, and has even personally donated cash prizes, which are to be awarded to the top 3 participants. The prize for first place will be $75, while the second place winner will take home $50, and the third place winner will receive $25.
OCEANA, WV
Lootpress

Youth Arts in the Park contest 2022 spring contest opens

The Youth Arts in the Parks (YAP) 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest opened on December 1, 2021. The goal of this annual competition- held by the National Park Service- is to celebrate ecology through art. “Through this program and the April art exhibit at Tamarack and online, students have...
RALEIGH, WV
Lootpress

Register-Herald to cease century-long Sunday paper

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly 100 years of continuous publication, the Register-Herald will cease publishing a Sunday edition in 2022. Sources tell Lootpress that the announcement was made this week. The new changes will bring about a new publication called “Weekend Edition,” which will be published on Saturdays. “The...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welch, WV
Welch, WV
Government
Lootpress

Blood drive to be held in Oak Hill on Dec. 6

OAK HILL, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Oak Hill is joining cities and towns across the country as they work to battle the national blood shortage. A blood drive will be held at the Lewis Christian Community Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021. This drive is being offered by the American Red Cross.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Annual Christmas Parade and other events planned in Beckley this Saturday

BECKLEY, W.V. – Several holiday events will be held in Beckley this weekend. The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4, beginning at 11 a.m. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). The parade will follow the traditional route thru downtown as in past years.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Free tire collection events coming up in 3 WVa locations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are coming up in three West Virginia locations. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the first event is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Clay County at the IGA Parking Lot on Route 15. Another event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Clarksburg at the Nathan Goff Armory. On Dec. 15, a collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Preston County at the former Kingwood Hospital.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Celebration#Christmas Is Coming#Coaltownusa Com
Lootpress

Holly Forbes joining crooner Murphy on WVa holiday tour

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is bringing along a friend to his series of West Virginia holiday concerts this month. Murphy announced Thursday on social media that former “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes will join him on his Home for the Holidays Tour.
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Mister Bee Potato Chips Selected ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’ in WV Living Magazine ‘Best of West Virginia’ Contest

PARKERSBURG, W.V. – Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” contest. The state’s only potato chip manufacturer won after receiving the most customer votes nationally. “Our team at Mister Bee could not be...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Hess Crouse sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Kathie Hess Crouse became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates when she was sworn in by House Clerk and former Delegate Steve Harrison. Hess Crouse stood with her husband Marc, her parents, Linda and Roger, daughter Willow and two of her sons,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mayor’s mother passes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Clara Taylor Williams, the mother of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was 90. She was born in Duhring, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1930, during the height of the Depression. She was the youngest of four children of Everett and Lillie Taylor.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston adds new mural to its West Side

CHARLESTON, W.V. – Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art (COPA) have teamed up to add a new mural to Charleston’s West Side. The location of the mural was determined by geographic need. It is located at the corner of Delaware and Virginia...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Santa Claus will not be visiting Tamarack this year

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Father Christmas will not be stopping at Tamarack Marketplace this year. Santa has not made an appearance at Tamarack since 2019. Like last year, Jennifer Farley Fritz, Marketing Director for Tamarack, says Santa’s absence is due to COVID-19. “This is out of an abundance of caution,”...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Community Invited to Christmas at Bluefield 2021

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield University will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza, Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus. Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community, Christmas at Bluefield is open and free to the...
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy