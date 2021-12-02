Welch’s annual CoalTown Christmas returns

WELCH, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas is coming to CoalTown! Tomorrow, Friday, December 3, 2021, Welch will kick off the first series of events in its 3rd Annual ColalTown Christmas celebration.

Kierston Gillespie, an employee with the City of Welch and an organizer of CoalTown Christmas, detailed a few of the events that can be expected this month. Activities include a house decorating contest, ugly sweater contest, trolley rides, a Christmas Bazaar, a parade and tree lighting ceremony, Christmas caroling and more.

Gillespie says it is great to see this beloved event grow each year.

“Every year we keep adding to it. There used to not really be a whole lot going on in our little town, but we’ve got stuff going on now. It’s wonderful! We are excited for a great turnout, and it’s just so exciting to be a part of it.”

The City of Welch, once known as “Little New York,” has recently undergone the process of renaming itself “CoalTown USA.” Gillespie says the change ties in perfectly with their Christmas events.

“CoalTown is who we are,” she explained. “What we come from is coal. People have left and forgotten where we came from, but we will always be a coal town.”

Because the month is full of so many different events across Welch, Gillespie encourages people to visit coaltownusa.com or call City Hall at 304-436-3113 for more information.

“This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to celebrate the holiday. It’s really unique and so much fun. There’s so much to it! We are community-oriented and have always been a close community, so we are excited to see everyone get to be out together.”