The Ramsey 7th Grade girls basketball team are Regional Champions, defeating Mt. Olive 24-4 in the Class 7-1A Regional Championship game at Mt. Olive on Tuesday night. Ramsey used a big first half to shut out Mt. Olive in the first two quarters, holding a 16-0 lead at the break. While Mt. Olive would hold the Rams to just 8 points in the second half, the Ramsey defense kept the game out of reach on the way to the win. Ramsey will now have to await the conclusion of the Jerseyville Francis Regional Championship to find out who their opponent will be in the Sectional Championship game to be hosted by Carrollton St. John on Wednesday, December 1 at 6:30pm.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO