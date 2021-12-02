ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Charleston man arrested for burglary in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man faces felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, in the evening hours of Wednesday, December 1, 2021, deputies responded to a burglary in the Kincaid-Page area of Fayette County. Upon arrival, deputies were told by the homeowner that a male, whom she had known, had entered her house without permission and locked himself inside her bedroom. The homeowner also told deputies that she heard the male attempting to access her banking information and her credit cards. Deputies were able to gain access and take the male into custody.

Forest H Hendricks, 32, of Charleston, was charged with the felony offense of Burglary and the misdemeanor offense of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. Hendricks was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and could not post a $50,000 bond. Hendricks was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

