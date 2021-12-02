PCSO to host bowling tourney for peace officer

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is hosting a bowling tournament benefiting Kyle Squires, a Texas peace officer who was expected to become a patrol deputy for the PCSO.

Squires, a military veteran, worked as a police officer for the Seattle Police Department before moving his family to Peaster earlier this year.

While working on completing his Texas Peace Officer application process in September, Kyle was hospitalized due to COVID and was intubated. As of today, Kyle remains hospitalized and is currently sedated, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

His family faces major debt due to the hospital bills with no income at this time and proceeds from the tournament, set for Monday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m., will benefit the Squires family. The event will take place at Weatherford's Film Alley.

Tournament coordinators are seeking lane sponsors at $150 per lane. Players can enter the tournament at $25 per person. Tournament teams will be $100 for each four-man team.

A VENMO account will be established with 100 percent of the proceeds deposited into an account for the Squires family. A drawing will be held during the event for items to be announced, including a donated Black Aces shotgun, and a cooler of beef. Those wishing to may also donate to the family before or during the tournament by cash or check.

Anyone interested in donations, sponsorships or playing in the tournament should contact Lt. Rick Crosley or Cpl. Brice Gallasso at 817-594-8845.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the patrol division, including Sgt. Ben Overholt, Dep. Don Harbour, Dep. Joe Owens, Dep. Clayton Britton and Cpl. Brice Gallasso, as well as employees with Murphy Christmas Lighting, helped set up Christmas lighting at the Squires home last month.

"The lights look absolutely amazing," Crosley said. "It would not have been possible on such a grand scale without the help of the deputies and Murphy Christmas Lighting."