The Ascent Drops First Paid DLC Pack “CyberSec” Today

By Xbox Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberSec Mega, the largest mil-tech manufacturer and main supplier of CorpSec, is pleased to announce the release of the CyberSec Pack, its new explosive collection. The CyberSec Pack includes a brand-new set of two new weapons, a new tactical, four new pieces of armor and four new animated weapon...

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Open-world survival horror game Wronged Us announced for consoles, PC

Delusional Studio has announced Wronged Us, an open-world survival horror game planned for release on consoles and PC in 2023. Specific consoles were not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Delusional Studios:. A third-person survival horror open-world game. Wronged Us is a cinematic story-driven game set in...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Super Robot Wars 30 Receives First DLC Pack Adding Sakura Wars Characters and More

Bandai Namco announced that the additional DLC for Super Robot Wars 30 is available now on PC-via Steam. The DLC is the first available and includes nine additional playable units, 13 additional Area Missions, and 17 additional Onboard Missions. Everything included is:. Hi-Nu Gundam – Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

First GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition HD Texture Packs Released

Modders QTmodz and Instanity666 have released the first HD Texture Packs for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. QTmodz’s Texture Pack features new road/pavement textures for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas The Definitive Edition. On the other hand, Instanity666’s packs feature new road textures for both GTA 3 Definitive Edition and GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack Rises from the Depths Today

Stellaris gets a lot more oceanic today with the release of the Aquatics Species pack. With this addition, it is now possible to bring up aquatic civilizations and even terraform planets into ocean worlds. A new origin is also included, and it involves careful maintenance of the relationship between a growing aquatic civilization and an ancient space leviathan. If they can manage to please it, then it’ll likely act as a powerful guardian, if they end up displeasing it though…it probably won’t be pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation Spider-Man DLC Has No Story Missions, First Footage Revealed

PlayStation-owning fans have been looking forward to having Spider-Man swing into Marvel’s Avengers since before the game’s launch, but unfortunately, it seems the DLC may not live up to expectations. According to a preview from IGN, the upcoming Spider-Man “With Great Power” event won’t include any traditional story missions ala previous DLC featuring Hawkeye and Black Panther. Instead, you can look forward to a series of challenges, with some audio logs and static comic-book style “cutscenes” advancing the story. So why is Crystal Dynamics scrimping on the Spidey story? According to Avengers director Philippe Therien, they didn't want to devote too much energy to something that was only going to be available on a single platform, plain and simple…
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gets Two Free Pieces of DLC Today

Developer Owlcat Games and publisher META Publishing have officially launched a duo of DLC packs today for their isometric CRPG, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. The best part? Both are completely free, and are available to download now. If you’re wondering what’ll be included in the two new pieces of...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Tails of Iron reveals free DLC expansion Bloody Whiskers, and it’s out today!

Exciting news for fans of the bloodthirsty, violent, and fuzzy world of Tails of Iron, as developer Odd Bug Studios and publisher United Label Games announced a huge DLC expansion for the charming, but particularly grim, Souls-like adventure game. Better yet, it will be free for all players. And perhaps best of all… it drops today!
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy tier list and reroll guide

If you fantasise about your figure collection springing to life in the middle of the night (a la Toy Story with waifus) then Figure Fantasy is just up your street. This 3D figure-themed idle mobile game invites you on an adventure in a miniature world revolving around strategic battles and crisp visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Massive Exotic Weapon Tweaks Coming With Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary Update

The weekly Bungie posts have been hefty leading up to the Bungie 30th Anniversary event, which brings tons of new updates. Just this month, the This Week At Bungie posts have gone over grenade and melee abilities regeneration and Super cooldowns, but another important part of the upcoming update is weapons and mods.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.2 is Live, Reduces Bullet Spread on Weapons and Nerfs Hovercraft

Despite average critical reception, Battlefield 2042 launched in a less than ideal state for many players. DICE has begun the process of fixing major issues, starting with bullet spread. Its second major update is now live and reduces bullet spread for all weapons except shotguns. The PP-29 has also had its vertical recoil increased to ensure that it isn’t outperforming other weapons outside of its effective range.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher 3 Is Getting New DLC Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new DLC soon. Before it was delayed, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 was scheduled to release this year via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When the next-gen version of the game was delayed, it was simply delayed to "2022," which is a large release window. Recently, this release window was narrowed down. According to CD Projekt Red, the next-gen version of the award-winning and best-selling RPG is releasing sometime in Q2 2022, which is to say, sometime between the first day of April and the final day of June. In other words, Witcher fans are getting the next-gen version of the game and the new DLC it comes with some time in the next seven months.
VIDEO GAMES

