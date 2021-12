In 2020, the Republican party didn’t even pretend to have a platform beyond their allegiance to Donald Trump, eschewing any policy proposals in favor of a resolution to “continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.” They lost the White House and the Senate in that election, but they appear to be staying the course heading into the midterms: According to Axios, Mitch McConnell has been telling donors and fellow lawmakers that Republicans will not be releasing a legislative agenda ahead of next year’s vote — a reflection of the utter nothingness at the heart of the GOP.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO