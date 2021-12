Monday is the deadline for health care workers in New York to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. That includes those who once had religious exemptions. A state mandate called on workers to get their first vaccine dose by November 22. The state sent a letter to health systems last week notifying them of Monday's deadline. Anyone who does not comply with the mandate could face termination. Valid medical exemptions are still allowed.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO