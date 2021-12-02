ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

No rest stops on the Road to Ruin

By Dave Simpson Wyoming columnist
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 2 days ago

Just for fun, let’s take in some points of interest as we speed down the Road to Perdition. (My dad used to call roadside historical markers “hysterical markers.” Still makes me laugh.) They want to spend how much?. While the big spenders in Washington debate whether to spend $1.7...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

12,500 Miles on the Road Taught Me to Stop Apologizing for Who I Really Am—to Anyone

On any journey, it's good to check your mirrors. The final leg of my trip was definitely the most boring yet. From Cibola National Forest, overlooking the entire city of Albequerque and the vast high deserts of New Mexico that I now love so much, I finally turned east, back to my home base in Houston. Fifteen hours of flat plains, all privately-owned and fenced off from taking photos or exploring interesting trails, separated me from the small bedroom I borrow on the Gulf Coast. With nowhere to stop and camp to break the monotony aside from Walmart parking lots or truck stops, I decided I would cannonball it home in one shot and spent most of the drive in my own head reflecting on what had gotten me here. Blasting down two-lane highways bifurcating nothing but vacant ranch land for hours on end, I thought about who I was before I was Victoria for the really the first time on this 12,500 mile trip.
LIFESTYLE
theloopnewspaper.com

The rest of the story

There used to be a radio program whose host gave news as it was supposed to have happened. After telling the tale, he would then say, "...and now, for the rest of the story." He would then give some interesting facts that completed the tale. His name was Paul Harvey.
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Apartment Therapy

You Can Now Rent Out the “Home Alone” House

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. “Home Alone” is one of the most iconic holiday movies of all time. From Kevin McCallister’s famous one-liners to the doozy criminal duo who made Kevin’s time alone all the more exciting, it’s a Christmas classic that never gets old. And McCallister megafans will be thrilled to know that they can celebrate the holidays with an overnight stay at the original “Home Alone” house.
MOVIES
97.9 KICK FM

AHH! For The First Time Ever You Can Stay at the Home Alone House

For the first time ever, the Home Alone house is available to stay in through Airbnb. ALL of the McCallisters will be on vacation and this your a chance for you to stay in the famous house, which by the way looks exactly like it did in the movie. You could sled down the stairs and out the front door, you can set up a plan to capture home invaders, and take on the famous furnace in the basement. Here's a note from Buzz though,
LIFESTYLE
theapopkavoice.com

Will bots ruin Christmas?

If Jingle All the Way were made today, it might not be Arnold vs. Sinbad, but dads vs. Grinch bots. “Grinch bots” mop up all the hottest toys on the market before human customers can get them. The demand drives up the resale price, allowing scalpers to make a pretty...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Democrats#Republicans#House
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
Washingtonian.com

Maryland House Burns Down After Owner Tries to Smoke Out Snakes

A house near Poolesville burned down on November 23 after the homeowner attempted to smoke out a den of snakes, reports the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Although the story sounds like a biblical scene (serpents! flames!), the incident occurred in modern-day Maryland. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire’s public information officer Pete Piringer, the owner of the house was attempting to use smoke from coals to banish the snakes. However, the plan went awry when the coals sparked a fire that engulfed the house, causing more than $1 million in damage.
MARYLAND STATE
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside

Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed. Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates. He...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Build Amazing Shipping Container Home For Debt-Free Living

This amazing shipping container home is guaranteed to impress! Constructed from one 20ft and one 40ft shipping container, this compact container home has it all!. Built entirely as a DIY project, this home is filled with with some amazing features. Jaimie and Dave constructed their home to be beautiful, artistic and have everything the couple need, while fulfilling their dream of living debt and mortgage free. Living debt free was important to the couple, who wanted to break free of the rat race and be able to live a life of their choosing with more options and more freedom.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy