No rest stops on the Road to Ruin

On any journey, it's good to check your mirrors. The final leg of my trip was definitely the most boring yet. From Cibola National Forest, overlooking the entire city of Albequerque and the vast high deserts of New Mexico that I now love so much, I finally turned east, back to my home base in Houston. Fifteen hours of flat plains, all privately-owned and fenced off from taking photos or exploring interesting trails, separated me from the small bedroom I borrow on the Gulf Coast. With nowhere to stop and camp to break the monotony aside from Walmart parking lots or truck stops, I decided I would cannonball it home in one shot and spent most of the drive in my own head reflecting on what had gotten me here. Blasting down two-lane highways bifurcating nothing but vacant ranch land for hours on end, I thought about who I was before I was Victoria for the really the first time on this 12,500 mile trip.

