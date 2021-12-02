ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate panel signs off on proposal to expunge juvenile records

By The News Service of Florida
palmcoastobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal that would allow juveniles who have completed diversion programs to have nonjudicial arrest records expunged for any offense except a forcible felony is moving swiftly through the Senate. Currently, minors who have gone through a diversion program only can be granted a records expungement for misdemeanor offenses....

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

House panel extends deadline for proposed congressional map submissions

HARRISBURG — The House State Government Committee’s deadline for the public to submit proposed congressional district maps has been extended from Friday to 5 p.m. Monday. The additional three days will allow another weekend for interested individuals to try their hand at carving up Pennsylvania into 17 congressional districts. Each...
HARRISBURG, PA
floridapolitics.com

House subcommittee OK’s bill bolstering drug dealer charges

In 2020, officials recorded 1,273 methamphetamine overdose deaths in Florida. Dealing drugs outside of a treatment center may soon carry extra penalties under a bill OK’d Wednesday by a House subcommittee. Under the proposal (HB 95), drug dealers will face stiffer punishments if caught selling a controlled substance within 1,000...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida moves one step closer to expunging juvenile arrest records

A proposal that would allow juveniles who have completed diversion programs to have nonjudicial arrest records expunged for any offense except a forcible felony is moving swiftly through the Senate. Currently, minors who have gone through a diversion program only can be granted a records expungement for misdemeanor offenses. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Arizona Capitol Times

Court considers Senate records dispute

An attorney for the Senate warned the Court of Appeals Wednesday that if the judges force public disclosure of records related to the audit of the 2020 election it will undermine the ability of lawmakers to do their jobs. Kory Langhofer told the court it should void a ruling by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Post-Journal

Senators Propose Local Approval Of Emergency Declarations

Two Republican state senators from Erie County want to give local legislatures a say in local emergency designations. State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, has introduced S.7545 with co-sponsorship from Sen. Edward Rath III, R-Williamsville, to make proclamations extending local states of emergency issued by a county executive, mayor or town supervisor subject to the approval of the local governing body. It also would make all orders by a local health department effective for five days and then require extensions to be approved by the applicable local legislative branch.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Senator Suetterlein proposals among early bills

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers are now pre-filing bills for the General Assembly session that starts in January, and among the first are three from Roanoke County State Senator David Suetterlein (R-19). Suetterlein is returning to issues he has raised before. Senate Bill 3 would require ballots cast before...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Juveniles#Expungement#Hb 195#House
News4Jax.com

Gov. DeSantis proposes raises, bonuses for first responders

– Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will include raises and bonuses for law enforcement when he announces his overall state budget proposal next week, he said at a news conference Monday. DeSantis is proposing repeating the $1,000 bonuses law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians received this year. He also...
POLITICS
Daily Camera

Editorial: It’s long past time for the Senate ethics panel to address senators’ Jan. 6 actions

Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement. Both senators tell Politico they haven’t even been contacted by the committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ethics panel must assess senators’ Jan. 6 actions

Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement. Both senators tell Politico they haven’t even been contacted by the committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

U.S. Senate panel to hold December 1 hearing on FCC nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pick for a seat on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will get a Dec. 1 confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, as will Biden's nominee for another key telecommunications post, committee officials said. The committee will consider the nomination of Gigi Sohn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
acluohio.org

Substitute Senate Bill 157 - Opponent Testimony

Below is our Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels’ opponent testimony on Substitute Senate Bill 157. This was delivered to the House Families, Aging & Human Services Committee on December 2, 2021. To Chairwoman Manchester, Vice Chair Cutrona, Ranking Member Liston, and members of the House Families, Aging & Human Services Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
palmcoastobserver.com

Lawmakers back extending health industry legal protections

With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Florida Senate panel Tuesday, Nov. 30, approved extending pandemic-related legal protections for hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers. The proposal (SPB 7014), backed in a 7-4 vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee, would help shield health providers from lawsuits...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduces legislation to block undocumented immigrants from receiving federal legal settlements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal dollars through certain legal settlements. The bill, labeled as the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act” (authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)), comes as a response to the Biden Administration’s possible plans […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy