[The following story is an excerpt from Chris Kalman's novella Dammed If You Don't, which is illustrated by Craig Muderlak and recently won the Mountain Fiction and Poetry category at the annual Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival. Kalman is a longtime contributor to Alpinist and a former intern. Dammed If You Don't is his third book and can be found on his website ChrisKalman.com. Banff Book Competition jury member Pete Takeda wrote: "Kalman's third book asks a very topical question: Can we love a place to death? Kalman answers this question with a spare quality that evokes a bit of James Salter.... His writing is peppered with the intimate details that also bring the characters, their foibles, and struggles to life. Their dilemmas soon become our dilemmas. Perhaps the best thing about 'Dammed If You Don't' are the plot twists, building to a final scenario that is plausible, disturbing, and strangely uplifting."—Ed.]

