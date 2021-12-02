Watch Simu Liu Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in two weeks, and the year leading up to the film has been filled with casting rumors. Last month, a new trailer for the Marvel movie was released and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are involved. The list of rumored actors has only continued to grow, and there's one Marvel star who thinks he should be a part of the conversation. Simu Liu, who played the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joked about his Spider-Man connections on Twitter this week.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO