Watch Simu Liu Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

By First We Feast
First We Feast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu is an actor who stars in 2021's highest-grossing box office film, Shang-Chi and the Legend...

firstwefeast.com

ETOnline.com

'SNL': Simu Liu Says He Manifested 'Shang-Chi' Role in 2014 Tweet

Simu Liu made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Nov. 20 and opened the show with an enthusiastic monologue where he dished on everything from being Canadian to how he landed his role in Shang-Chi. The 32-year-old actor reflected on an old tweet in which he manifested the role in the Marvel film.
Person
Simu Liu
HollywoodLife

Simu Liu Declares He’s ‘Shang-Chi’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue — Watch

Fresh off Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, Simu Liu made his ‘SNL’ debut!. Simu Liu, 32, made his Saturday Night Live on the Nov. 20th show — and he wasted no time declaring he is, indeed, Shang-Chi. The Toronto native began his opening monologue by declaring that he’s the “officially the first” Chinese superhero as he talked about his Canadian upbringing. “I got my big break how every Canadian got their big break: by tweeting politely,” he quipped. “Five years later, I tweeted — thanks for getting back to me. Clearly, I’m Canadian,” he added.
The Independent

SNL: Simu Liu recounts journey to becoming Marvel’s “first openly Chinese superhero”

Simu Liu described how an optimistic tweet he sent in 2014 foreshadowed his casting in Marvel’s recent blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while hosting tonight’s Saturday Night Live.The actor hosted the sketch show for the first time on Saturday 20 November, with Saweetie as musical guest.In his opening monologue, Liu described himself as “Marvel’s first openly Chinese superhero.”After clarifying that he is actually Chinese-Canadian, Liu then recounted his journey to winning the high-profile role. “A lot of people ask me how I landed a role in a Marvel movie,” he said. “The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian...
arcamax.com

'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu takes over 'SNL'

Marvel star Simu Liu returned to his comedy roots this weekend as the host of "Saturday Night Live." The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor and "Kim's Convenience" alum introduced himself to the lively studio audience as "the first openly Chinese superhero" and the "first Chinese host on 'SNL'... to be the fourth Chinese host on 'SNL.'"
HuffingtonPost

'I'm Shang-Chi, Bitch!' Simu Liu Goofs In Marvelous 'SNL' Debut

Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu went from super-polite to superhero in Marvel’s first Asian film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” he recounted in his debut hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”. Liu jokingly credited a sweet tweet for helping him eventually nab the top role. “The truth is,...
HuffingtonPost

Simu Liu And Bowen Yang Compete To Be 'First Asian' Everything In 'SNL' Sketch

Whether it’s playing Marvel’s first Asian superhero or becoming the first Chinese American “Saturday Night Live” cast member, anytime Simu Liu or Bowen Yang do anything in the still-very-white Hollywood, it’s hailed as a historic first. So, naturally it was a groundbreaking event over the weekend when the two linked...
Inside the Magic

Simu Liu “Tired” of Being Marvel’s First Asian Superhero

Marvel fans were in for a treat on Saturday Night Live, with both Kang the Conqueror and Shang-Chi appearing on the comedy sketch show this month. From Thor and Loki’s “Get help” game in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) to Drax’s famous line “Why is Gamora?” in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the MCU features multiple laugh-out-loud scenes.
HollywoodLife

Simu Liu: 5 Things About ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Hosting ‘SNL’ For The 1st Time

Simu Liu shot to stardom as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Learn more about the Canadian actor appearing on ‘SNL’ for the 1st time. Simu Liu is about to add Saturday Night Live host to his impressive resume! The 32-year-old actor has had quite the year after starring in Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the title character and first Asian superhero. Learn more about the Canadian-born actor right here.
Gamespot

Watch Simu Liu Do Gollum And Palpatine Impressions That SNL Rejected

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a number of sketches, but the performance could have been even better. He has revealed that he pitched doing some impressions on SNL, including Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. The producers of SNL said no, but Liu revealed his impressive voicework in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently.
ComicBook

Simu Liu Delivers Payback To Kid Who Said He Wasn't Spider-Man in Saturday Night Live Opening Monologue

Simu Liu delivered payback to a kid who once said he wasn't Spider-Man in his opening monologue for his debut as host of Saturday Night Live! The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star has had quite the busy year thanks to the release of the starring role Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and one thing Liu has been open about is his journey to becoming the first Asian superhero in the Marvel extended film canon. With his opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live, Liu took the time to open up about one particular surprising struggle.
Complex

Simu Liu Had a Hilarious Social Media Spiral After Filming ‘Hot Ones’

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu might not be able to take the heat. Coming off of his recent gig hosting SNL for the first time, the Canadian star is on a bit of a hot streak, so it’s only fitting that he sat down to film an episode of Hot Ones. Unfortunately for him, it appears he had some spice-induced regrets after eating some hot wings on the show. But luckily for us, he gave us a hilarious glimpse into what went down during the episode via his social media accounts.
Inverse

Simu Liu reveals the secret reason Shang-Chi wears Air Jordan sneakers

When Simu Liu first discovered Shang-Chi, Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu,” he wasn’t impressed. “I used to do Wikipedia searches for Asian superheroes,” Simu Liu tells Inverse. After sifting through names like Sunfire of the X-Men and The Atom of DC Comics, “Shang-Chi was down on the list.” Liu recalls. “I remember looking at the earliest comic depictions of him and being like, ‘Well, that’s offensive.’ I wrote it off right away.”
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Hilarious Reaction to Not Being in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in two weeks, and the year leading up to the film has been filled with casting rumors. Last month, a new trailer for the Marvel movie was released and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are involved. The list of rumored actors has only continued to grow, and there's one Marvel star who thinks he should be a part of the conversation. Simu Liu, who played the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joked about his Spider-Man connections on Twitter this week.
NBC News

Simu Liu and Bowen Yang jokingly vie for the most ‘First Asian’ titles on 'SNL'

Simu Liu and Bowen Yang are often hailed as trailblazers in the Asian American community — for being the first Marvel Asian superhero and for being the first Asian cast member on "Saturday Night Live." So when the pair teamed up for an "SNL" sketch over the weekend, they poked fun at the idea by competing over increasingly ridiculous “firsts,” from the “First Gay Asian Cast Member to Mispronounce ‘Boutique’” to the “First Asian Man to Deadpan on Splash Mountain.”
