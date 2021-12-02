ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick-thinking Idaho trooper dodges death as he jumps out of way of out-of-control pickup in six-car crash

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

An Idaho state trooper had a razor-close call with a barreling pickup truck that missed him by mere inches.

The trooper was helping a Toyota driver who got a flat tire on I-84 in Ada County Wednesday around 9:51 a.m., Idaho State Police said in a press release.

A police cruiser dashboard camera captured the moment the trooper, who wasn't identified, was helping the stranded motorist when a vehicle came flying at them, forcing the pair to think quick and tumble backward over the median.

He was mostly unscathed, police said. He was hospitalized for minor injuries and later released.

That crash caused a six-car pileup, police said, without saying if anyone had been injured. DailyMail.com reached out to Idaho State Police for more information.

The trooper had parked his police cruiser behind the driver so he could change the tire more safely, turning on his hazard lights and donning a yellow vest.

One moment, the officer is seen looking at the crouched-down motorist, his hands at his belt. The next, he turns around and tenses up, apparently seeing the pickup careening toward them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlRvB_0dCWwKFa00
One moment, the officer is seen watching the motorist change his tire, his hands at his belt. The next, he notices the car barreling toward them and tenses up, ready to spring into action
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AABBs_0dCWwKFa00
Both the trooper and the motorist jump backwards - the motorist hops up to briefly sit on the concrete median as his car is smashed into, pushing it forward onto the road and out of view, bits of it flying through the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdXjA_0dCWwKFa00
The trooper's escape is less graceful, but effective - he tumbles backward over the median, his feet flying up into the air above him. The motorist leans over the barrier to check that he's okay after the too-close encounter

Both he and the motorist jump backward, the video shows.

The motorist hops up to briefly sit on the concrete median as his car is smashed into, pushing it forward onto the road and out of view, bits of it flying through the air.

The trooper's escape is less graceful but effective: he tumbles backward over the median, his feet flying up into the air above him.

The motorist leans over the barrier to check that the officer is okay after the too-close encounter.

Police said that the pick-up sideswiped the police car before hitting the Toyota, beginning a chain of events that led to a six-car pile up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPXLM_0dCWwKFa00
'You okay, bro?' - the motorist checks to make sure the officer is alright after his clumsy escape

The white pickup began to slow down when the driver saw the flashing police lights ahead, causing another truck to hit his car, pushing it to the side of the road.

'Traffic stops are very high risk,' Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo told Eyewitness 2.

'They're necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists' help so we can all go home at night.'

Idaho's Slow Down Move Over law mandates that drivers slow down, move a lane away or do both when they pass police and emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

On Thursday, Idaho State Police said the department would put extra patrols on I-84 to catch motorists violating the law.

'Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn't just a courtesy, it's the law,' Crapo said.

'Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what's happening around them. That keeps all of us safe.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
