I have a daily routine that I stick to seven days a week and it’s full of Microsteps to get myself into peak state for the day ahead. To start, I aim to get between seven and eight hours of sleep every night. I wake up at 5 a.m. and immediately drink some water, sometimes lemon water, to quickly hydrate after sleep. Then I exercise for 30 minutes and practice gratitude while I take a shower. I make time to meditate or practice breathing exercises and then journal for 10 minutes, including affirmations. I call or text my husband and tell him I love him — as I don’t always see him in the mornings — and then I make my to-do list. It’s so important to me to have this routine for myself every day. It sets me up physically and mentally and has made a positive impact on my mindset.

