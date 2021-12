The Xavier Musketeers will be at full strength when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a nonconference matchup on Wednesday. The Musketeers (5-1) were down three players due to illness when they defeated Virginia Tech 59-58 on Friday. Xavier, which placed seventh in the Big East at 6-7 and was 13-8 overall in 2020-21, is 15-2 at home since the start of last season. The Chippewas (1-5), who placed 11th in the Mid-American Conference at 3-13 and were 7-16 overall last year, are 3-12 on the road since the start of last season. Xavier is averaging 70.7 points per game, while Central Michigan averages 62.7.

