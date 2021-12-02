ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BW Seeks Orientation Leader Applicants

bwexponent.com
 4 days ago

The Orientation Leader application process has opened at Baldwin Wallace as information sessions have begun. The application process begins with attending one mandatory Orientation Leader Information Session. “That’s where we explain the positions to students and we do that just so students have a clear understanding of what’s being...

bwexponent.com

Comments / 0

bwexponent.com

BW Student Wellness Committee Begins Preparations

Baldwin Wallace University, among other universities in the United States, is currently in the planning stages of creating a Student Wellness Committee. The upcoming committee, headed by Vice President of Student Affairs Timeka Rashid, is a group comprised of students, faculty and administrators, and campus partners that focuses on building a comprehensive student wellness experience at Baldwin Wallace University.
Community Policy