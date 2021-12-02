BW Seeks Orientation Leader Applicants

The City of Sanger is now accepting applications to fill two (2) positions on the Planning Commission with a term expiration of January 2026. The Planning Commission is an advisory board to the City Council in matters related to planning and land use. The Commission is responsible for development within the community by reviewing proposals to assure they conform to the City’s goals and general plan with regard to zoning, subdivisions, environmental protection and other related matters.

