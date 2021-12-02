BW Seeks Orientation Leader Applicants

The City of Boise’s Public Works Commission is seeking applicants to serve a four-year term. The Public Works Department has a wide range of responsibilities, including management of the City’s water renewal facilities, collection system, and biosolids application site; the trash, recycling, composting and household hazardous waste programs; the geothermal heating district downtown and irrigation, supporting several dispersed irrigation systems; and climate action, air quality, stormwater, groundwater, floodplain, and project management areas. Public Works Commission members, appointed by Mayor Lauren McLean and affirmed by the Boise City Council, will provide recommendations on policies, and provide direction to the Public Works Department while providing guidance and feedback across the entire breadth of these duties, including engineering, water renewal operations, environmental planning services, facilities management, and utilities administration.
