Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel after...

ca.investing.com

OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
CNBC

Oil extends gains on easing omicron fears, Iran delay

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents. Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.
investing.com

Oil up 5% as Omicron Scare Abates; Chance Remains for Swings

Investing.com - Oil prices rose almost 5% in their strongest rebound since the outbreak of the Omicron scare, as longs returned to the market on Monday on seeing fewer negative headlines about the variant. Also bolstering sentiment was Saudi Arabia’s move to raise the OSP, or Official Selling Price, of...
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Oil up as Omicron Heat Fades; OPEC Sticks to Agreed Barrels

Investing.com - Oil prices rebounded Thursday from two days of heavy selling, after a lack of compelling news on Covid’s Omicron variant, and as producer alliance OPEC+ stuck to the number of barrels it planned to roll out in January. For days on end, there had been speculation that the...
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; OPEC+ Ready to Act if Demand Weakens

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday as traders reacted with relief to the news that OPEC+ was prepared to act and potentially quickly reduce output if the omicron variant caused a dramatic drop in fuel demand. By 8:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 3.1% higher at $68.53...
International Business Times

Equities Unsettled On Omicron, Oil Drops On OPEC+

Fears about Omicron drove equities trading on Thursday, while oil prices fell as OPEC+ decided to keep on increasing crude output despite the new coronavirus variant. Oil prices had been rising strongly ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies amid expectations they would pause their modest monthly crude production increases given the added uncertainty Omicron brings to global demand.
abc17news.com

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are meeting under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat as they decide how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline. Thursday’s online meeting is clouded by uncertainty over the omicron variant’s impact on the global economic recovery. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their allies, led by Russia, will decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases or scale back those planned upticks. The fast-mutating variant led countries to impose travel restrictions when it emerged late last week.
jwnenergy.com

Oil erases gains as OPEC+ meets with omicron risking demand

Oil declined ahead of an OPEC+ meeting to decide on supply with the spread of the omicron variant muddying the demand outlook. The group is gathering with the oil market going through one of its most volatile trading periods. West Texas intermediate, which slipped into a bear market after hitting multiyear highs in October, reversed earlier gains of as much as 2.7 per cent.
investing.com

Oil Sinks More Than 5% as Powell Signals Faster End to Tapering

(Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York slid more than 5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than planned next year. Powell’s comments during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington moved financial markets Tuesday as investors...
Metro International

Oil prices rally ahead of OPEC meeting despite Omicron concerns

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after recent sharp drops as major producers started to discuss future output against the backdrop of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus triggering fresh travel restrictions which could dampen oil demand. Equity markets, which often move in tandem with oil prices also...
investing.com

Oil Rebounds on OPEC, Only to Drop Back on 1st US Omicron Case

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from 3-month lows on Wednesday in anticipation of supportive action from OPEC, before closing lower for a fifth time in six days after the United States announced its first Omicron case of Covid. WTI, or the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for U.S. crude settled down...
investing.com

Oil Steady After OPEC Says Reserves Release to Bloat Surplus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in Asia after OPEC said a planned coordinated release of reserves may swell a crude surplus expected early next year. Futures in New York traded near $78 a barrel after closing little changed on Wednesday. The projection was made by the group’s advisory body -- the Economic Commission Board -- ahead of an OPEC+ meeting next week. Some of the cartel’s delegates warned this week that releasing strategic reserves may lead to the alliance holding back crude supply in January.
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher on report OPEC+ could rethink production increases

Oil futures ended higher Monday after a news report said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may not stick to a plan to continue slowly boosting production in a possible response to the Biden administration's efforts to organize a coordinated release of crude from reserves of major oil-consuming nations. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $76.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ members were poised to rethink their timetable for raising output, which has proceeded in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels a day, if there is a release from strategic reserves. Bloomberg also reported that President Joe Biden could announce an SPR release as early as Tuesday.
