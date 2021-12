Destination Western (DW) is an all-new two-week residential program that wrapped up prior to the start of the 2021-22 academic year. I had the dual pleasure of not only participating in the program itself, but also interviewing some of the brilliant minds behind it. Megan Habermann is the director of new student and family programs at WOU, and was responsible for the design and management of Destination Western. Dr. Leanne Merrill is an assistant professor of mathematics here at WOU, and was responsible for designing and teaching one of the two classes specifically made for Destination Western. Through the insight of these two professionals, and through recounting my own experiences with the program, I hope to give you an accurate picture of what Destination Western is, and what it means to the people involved.

