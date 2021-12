America’s Next Top Model is one of those shows that was so iconic at its peak, but as the years have gone by, it just hasn’t aged well at all. Tyra Banks would put the models through some seriously wild antics, from the dramatic makeovers to cringeworthy photoshoots. It doesn’t look like an easy show […] The post Tyra Banks And America’s Next Top Model Are Being Criticized For Allegedly Paying Contestants $40 A Day And Not Paying For Their Food appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO