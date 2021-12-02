ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cyclone Jawad: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of preparedness with Port stakeholders

milwaukeesun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarbananda Sonowal
dallassun.com

Mongolian delegation visits Mahabodhi temple in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 4 (ANI): Mongolian delegation, who is on a trip to India, has visited the world heritage Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Gaya and performed prayers. Speaking to ANI, Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia said: "I am glad to be here in this auspicious place. We Mongolian consider India our speech of neighbour. Our strategic partnership is steadily developing in the foundation of historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. It is also shared by democracy and human rights and freedom that is why we have trust and respect to India."The Mongolian politician also express his gratitude to India and hope that their culture, historical and spiritual ties would become strong day to day basis.
INDIA
Reuters

India detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

AHMEDABAD, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India reported its third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, government officials said, as total Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 35 million mark. Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Public-private partnership necessary for Disaster Management and mitigation, says Piyush Goyal in view of Cyclone Jawad

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday evening said that Public-private partnership is necessary for Disaster Management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proactive disaster preparation and management are being institutionalized,...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

States should replicate each other's best practices in Governance: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public GrievancesPensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that States should replicate each other's best practices in Governance. Speaking at the valedictory session of the Regional Conference on 'Replication of Good Governance Practices' at Bhubaneswar, Dr Jitendra Singh...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Shipping#Port Chairmen#Union#The Shipping Ministry#Chemical#Ani
raleighnews.net

Cyclone Jawad likely to weaken further into depression by today morning

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said. In a tweet today morning, the weather agency wrote, "Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' over West Central Bay of Bengal, lay centered...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm weakens after heavy rain, evacuation in southern India

A tropical storm weakened after dumping heavy rains overnight in parts of southern India off the Bay of Bengal as more than 50,000 people evacuated to government-run camps, officials said Saturday.No loss of life or major damage has been reported so far from the rain-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh state.Kanna Babu, a state commissioner for disaster management, said 54,000 people who evacuated on Friday from vulnerable areas were waiting in nearly 200 state-run relief camps for the weather to clear before returning to their homes.Authorities shut schools, canceled trains and anchored fishermen's boats in the affected areas until Sunday.The...
ENVIRONMENT
milwaukeesun.com

Pakistan Teen Climber Confronts Mortality and History on K2 Summit

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faced many dangers climbing the planet's tallest peaks, but his toughest moment came when he passed the corpse of his hero on the savage slopes of K2. Kashif was 19 years and 138 days old when in July he became the youngest person...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
milwaukeesun.com

India tour of SA to go ahead, CSA to announce venues in next 48 hours

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 4 (ANI): Cricket South Africa on Saturday confirmed that the India Tour will continue as originally scheduled, with a few adjustments to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India Team. Pursuant to a very cordial relationship between the Board of Cricket South...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Brit Air halts Hong Kong flights as China forces crews to quarantine

British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong, after its crew members were reported to have been forced to quarantine in a government center. Hong Kong is maintaining a zero-Covid policy in order to reopen its border with mainland China. British Airways confirmed it has temporarily stopped flights "while we...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Free trade agreement between India-Israel to conclude by June 2022: Envoy Gilon

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Israel will conclude by June 2022, stated Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday. Speaking to ANI Gilon said, "It's a negotiation. There was an agreement during the visit of the External Affairs Minister (EAM),...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy