The plan for my birthday last year was to have a nice lunch out in Napa Valley with some wine and my husband for the first time in months. The plan was not to bring my children, ages 1 and 3, to enjoy lunch with me. But it was the summer of 2020 and in those demoralizing early pandemic months, we weren’t yet comfortable with a sitter. I had to take what I could get, so to fancy birthday lunch my daughters went, sitting outdoors in designer high chairs at a socially distanced table, coloring with crayons while I enjoyed a glass of wine, then another, and my first meal out since the pandemic began. My kids behaved, enamored by the trees and flowers and sights and sounds of actually being somewhere that wasn’t our family room. It was a delight.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO