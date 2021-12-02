REVEALED: Andrew Cuomo IS under federal investigation for sexually harassing 11 women

A federal investigation has begun probing the sexual harassments claims levied against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to new documents.

The US Department of Justice began the inquiry as part of its investigation over the disgraced Democrat's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved an alleged coverup of the number of deaths inside state nursing homes.

But it has grown to include the bombshell allegations that forced the three-term Democratic governor to resign before facing impeachment trial, according to contact notes the New York Post obtained between the DOJ and the state Comptroller's Office.

'DOJ has also undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor,' the contract notes state.

However, Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, told the Post that the DOJ's probe involves potential violations of civil statutes and was launched by the feds after New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed the sex pest report detailing Cuomo's harassment that led to his resignation.

James is now one of the frontrunners in next year's governor's race.

'Our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG's politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since,' Azzopardi said.

Cuomo, 63, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching for allegedly groping the breast of Brittany Commisso, a former aide and one of the ten women in James's report. He is due in court in January in Albany.

The DOJ did not immediately return DailyMail.com's request for comment.

Months before the blistering investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, James concluded that Cuomo's administration understated the true death toll in nursing homes by thousands and that fatalities may have been fueled by a state order that forced such homes to accept recovering COVID patients.

The case is currently being reviewed by the DOJ and the New York State Assembly.

Last month, Assemblyman Phil Steck, who sits on the committee reviewing the nursing home scandal, accused Cuomo of misrepresenting and manipulating the number of nursing home residents who have died across the Empire State due to COVID-19.

The report's investigators of the issue included details that the state Department of Health had specifically requested that data on hospital deaths in relation to the state's nursing home COVID-19 death toll.

There were about 15,475 New Yorkers who died in nursing homes in 2020.

'The investigation showed that as they were considering these matters, the book deal was going on, there's a chapter in the book about nursing homes,' Steck said, referencing Cuomo's 2020 COVID memoirs. 'They were trying to make it as what they thought was least damaging to the governor instead of just telling the truth.'

New York's Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) announced in October that they would be conducting an internal inquiry into it's approval of Cuomo's 2020 book about the pandemic 'American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Pandemic,' which had earned the former governor $5.1 million as he was once celebrated as a COVID hero.

On Monday, James released a nearly 11-hour deposition video in which Cuomo sips coffee from a Dunkin Donuts cup, sits back in his chair, positions his reading glasses and becomes agitated as attorneys ask him repeated questions about whether or not he ever touched, kissed, hugged or spoke to staff inappropriately.

The deposition was part of the investigation that produced the sex pest report. The deposition transcript was released earlier this year and is 500 pages long.

He was quizzed about when he'd last had sexual harassment training, how much power he gave some aides - namely Stephanie Benton, who has the authority to use an electronic pen to sign Cuomo's signature when he was in office - and then he was asked whether he'd inappropriately touched any of the women.

As he has in the past, Cuomo said that he often kissed people on the cheek but he admitted in his deposition he couldn't 'rule out' having ever kissed staff on the lips.

'I kiss on the cheek. There may be an occasion where a staff member kissed me on the lips. But I kiss on the cheek as a rule.

'I don't recall anyone specifically, but it could happen that somebody kisses on the lips.

'You know, some people peck on the lips, never a romantic kiss, but some people peck on the lips.'

Elsewhere he said: 'I’m not going to rule out that I’ve ever kissed on the lips' and 'I may very well have touched her lower back,' when referring to hugging a woman.

He referred to Brittany Commisso, the woman accusing him of forcible touching, as 'flirtatious' and told how she had begged him for a raise months before she claimed he'd assaulted her.

Cuomo complained that it was a 'political' investigation, telling the lawyers quizzing him: 'This is a biased political investigation as we know. And that's what it is.'

He maintains that James only completed the report and made such a damning assessment of him because she wants his job. She recently announced plans to run for Governor next year.

The accusers' depositions were also recorded, though they were interviewed.

Commisso was deposed on May 17, Lindsay Boylan was deposed three days later.

Charlotte Bennett, Virginia Limmiatis, Anna Liss and Alyssa McGrath were also all deposed.

They told how Cuomo allegedly made inappropriate jokes and comments towards them when they worked for him.

Limmatis claimed he ran his fingers across her shirt, grazing her breasts, in May 2017 after an energy conservation event.

Former aide Lindsay Boylan, 36, was the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in a Medium post on February 24. She claimed that the governor asked her to play strip poker and kissed her on the lips without her permission when she worked for him in 2017.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, came forward a few days after Boylan and claimed that Cuomo sexually harassed her last June while she was working as a health policy adviser in his administration at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bennett accused Cuomo of 'grooming' her and asking inappropriate questions about her sex life.

She also claimed that he told her he was open to dating women in their 20s.

Ana Liss, 35, a former aide, said Cuomo asked her whether she had a boyfriend, once kissed her hand at her desk and called her by patronizing names, including 'blondie,' 'sweetheart' and 'honey.'

At a reception, the governor hugged her then put his arm around her lower back and waist as they posed for photo, Liss said.

She said she eventually asked for a job transfer. In an interview, Liss said she was 'not claiming sexual harassment per se,' but felt the administration 'wasn't a safe space for young women to work.'

Liss, who previously served as Cuomo's policy and operations aide between 2013 and 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that during her time in his administration, the governor had subjected her to unsolicited advances, including touching her lower back, kissing her hand and quizzing her about her love life.

Alyssa McGrath, 33, administrative assistant in Cuomo's office, told The New York Times that he looked down her shirt, quizzed her about her marital status, and told her she was beautiful, using an Italian phrase she had to ask her parents to interpret.

McGrath didn't say the governor made sexual contact with her but thought his behavior was sexual harassment.

She recalled Cuomo kissing her on the forehead and gripping her firmly around the sides while posing for a photo at a 2019 office Christmas party.

