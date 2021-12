I don't know how many times I've driven this extremely short stretch of road, but I absolutely hated driving on it every time I had to. I didn't like driving on this road because I had to constantly dodge potholes and these weren't your ordinary run-of-the-mill potholes either, some of these were the size of craters left by incoming asteroids that just happened to land on this small road in Tyler, Texas. I'm sure, no I'm not just sure, I know that the City of Tyler was tired of getting complaints about this road because they went and installed signs as you turned from Troup Hwy. or Golden Road onto this road stating that the road was not maintained by the city, but by the property owner.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO