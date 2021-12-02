ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU student Breanna Myles crowned Miss Teen USA 2021

By Florida State University
 1 day ago
On November 27th, FSU student Breanna Myles was crowned Miss Teen USA 2021 after winning the Miss Florida Teen USA 2021 competition earlier this year.

Breanna is the first Floridian to win the Miss Teen USA title and the first person of African and Latino descent to represent Florida in the Miss Teen USA competition.

In addition to her outstanding pageant achievements, Breanna owns a small digital design business called Bre's Digital Designs.

She also founded GEMS: Girls Making Strides Everywhere, an organization that empowers young women to build confidence and engage in their communities through meaningful volunteer experiences.

Breanna will be studying Computer Science and Musical Theater in the Fall, with the goal of becoming a Software Engineer.

Congratulations!

