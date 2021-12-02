ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WFT To Place CB Benjamin St-Juste On IR

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington rookie Benjamin St-Juste has run into a somewhat concerning situation during the second half of his rookie season. Ron Rivera said the third-round pick is back in Washington’s concussion protocol, marking the third time...

www.profootballrumors.com

