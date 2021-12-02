ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The current correction, the weakest of 2021, feeds hopes of a ‘Santa’s rally’ for Bitcoin

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn previous bull market cycles we have often seen a sharp correction before signing the year-end rally: what if history were to repeat itself?. To date, we have certainly experienced the fix: from the previous all-time high of around $ 69,000 recorded on November 10, Bitcoin is signing -17% to current...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin focused Fintech Firm Blockstream Reports that Recent BTC Price Correction Is One of 2021’s Mildest

Blockstream‘s report, dated December 3, 2021, notes that Fidelity has established a new BTC ETF in Canada, while GS is considering BTC lending. As mentioned in the report, VanEck has filed for a mining ETF, while former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears to be pivoting to BTC. Notably, India has drafted new cryptocurrency regulations, and a Korean Exchange head recently called for crypto integration, meanwhile, Paraguay is considering legalizing BTC mining.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate, BAT and ALGO Rally

Bitcoin price is consolidating near USD 50,000. Ethereum is consolidating above USD 4,000, XRP is struggling to stay above USD 0.80. ADA settled below USD 1.40, and SOL broke the USD 200 support. On Saturday, bitcoin price started a major decline from well above USD 52,000. BTC dived over USD...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

What is happening to Bitcoin and Crypto Market?

Bitcoin prices drop dramatically in the span of a few minutes. Bitcoin’s trading volume rises by 91.49% shortly after the dip. Many top investors show off their BTC purchases. After the events of last night, the crypto market has been left in shambles, leaving people into bits and pieces with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Correction#Santa#Forbes#Omicron#Btc
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum face largest correction since 19 May; is it time to buy the dip

Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped the ball. The market has been witnessing a decline matched by the correction intensity from 19 May, 2021. Needless to say, that the long-term bullish structure is currently fractured. In recent articles, we highlighted the possible bullish scenarios for Bitcoin but none of them panned out like expected. In this article, we will analyze the new on-chain developments and estimate if there is a buying opportunity in the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are respectively down by 11% and 8% at press time.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Bitcoin is in bullish correction against bearishness from the highs 12/2/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and rallied $40,555. This is ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish correction against the move up from $28,800. I warned it should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355, which we are now $15,755 into. The decent trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $9,685 of the decent pressure warned about below. The decent trade below $61,890 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $8,290 of the decent pressure warned about below. These are all ON HOLD. I warned the trade back above $55,375-825 will warn of another lower timeframe bullish correction, likely to last for days—we have seen $3,855 so far. Decent trade above $58,615 (-10 per/hour starting at 9:00am) will warn of decent strength, but at the same time I would warn there are areas of possible exhaustion (if this is a bullish correction and not a trend), that come in at $59,615, $61,475, $63,335 and higher. We held the lower of Tuesday and rolled over $2,930, and again yesterday with a $59,545 high and rolled over $3,555. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Risks Deeper Correction as Bitcoin Slumps to $55k

BTC/USD Declines as Bitcoin Slumps to $55k – November 30, 2021. BTC/USD is now confirmed to be in a range-bound move as Bitcoin slumps to $55K . Bitcoin fluctuates between $56,200 and $59,000 price levels. The range-bound move has caused buyers to retest the $59,000 resistance level on five occasions. The rejection was caused by prices reaching the overbought region of the market.
RETAIL
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Decline, MATIC and LUNA Rally

Bitcoin price extended decline below USD 56,000 before recovering. Ethereum trimmed gains and declined 5%, XRP tested the USD 0.95 support. MATIC and LUNA rallied around 12%. After touching USD 59,000, bitcoin price failed to continue higher and dived below USD 56,000. It is currently (04:19 UTC) trying to recover towards USD 56,500.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

COVID Correction Or Santa Claus Rally? 3 Top Stocks For Any Course

The year-end "Santa Claus rally" was pushing stock markets higher. But the Omicron variant has other plans. After Friday's market nosedive driven by Omicron panic and the actions taken by countries to restrict travel, fear is in the air. It was the worst day of the year; the Dow fell 900 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 2%, a selloff causing overreaction everywhere. Adding kerosene to the fire was Monday’s hawkish remarks from Jay Powell. This display paints a picture of just how much the markets are rationally irrational.
STOCKS
investing.com

Will Santa Rally Help Tesla?

It's time to check in on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the markets recover from virus volatility and head into the pre-Christmas rally. At least that’s the theory: With Santa’s workshop in full swing, and as his helpers load the sled for the annual run, bringing good cheer to one and all, will this apply to Tesla, too?
ECONOMY
seeitmarket.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Elliott Wave Cycles Point To Deeper Correction

There haven’t been many big changes in the Crypto-currency markets. Several cryptos are enjoying a corrective recovery that is still in progress, so be aware of limited rise. That said, we need to watch out for more weakness ahead. The main reason for more downside pressure is that we can...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Market Correction Before The Santa Rally Has Started

Last week, we asked if there would be a market correction before “Santa visits Broad and Wall?”. “Investors’ ‘wish lists’ are hung by the chimney with care, hopeful the ‘Santa Claus rally’ will soon be there. While they remain ‘snug in their beds, the historical data dances in the heads.’ The chart below from @themarketear shows the annual “seasonality” from 1985 through 2019.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin, stocks and commodities correct after Fed chair mentions policy change

Global financial market took a hit on Nov. 30 after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that inflation and the Omicron COVID-19 variant are growing threats and that the bank's easy money policies could end sooner than anticipated. Prior to Powell's comments, Bitcoin (BTC) had been on...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin's successful test of support in weekend sell-off puts it back on track to rise 53% from current levels, Katie Stockton says

Bitcoin's recent sell-off successfully tested a key support level that signals more upside ahead. Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies now expects bitcoin to confirm a breakout above $64,900. A breakout would signal a long-term bitcoin target of $89,800, representing 53% upside. Bitcoin's weekend sell-off to $53,300 likely tested the resolve...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy