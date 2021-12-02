The current correction, the weakest of 2021, feeds hopes of a ‘Santa’s rally’ for Bitcoin

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and rallied $40,555. This is ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish correction against the move up from $28,800. I warned it should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355, which we are now $15,755 into. The decent trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $9,685 of the decent pressure warned about below. The decent trade below $61,890 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $8,290 of the decent pressure warned about below. These are all ON HOLD. I warned the trade back above $55,375-825 will warn of another lower timeframe bullish correction, likely to last for days—we have seen $3,855 so far. Decent trade above $58,615 (-10 per/hour starting at 9:00am) will warn of decent strength, but at the same time I would warn there are areas of possible exhaustion (if this is a bullish correction and not a trend), that come in at $59,615, $61,475, $63,335 and higher. We held the lower of Tuesday and rolled over $2,930, and again yesterday with a $59,545 high and rolled over $3,555. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO