ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Jones Closes Up More Than 600 Points; Apple Stock Sells Off On This; These Homebuilder Stocks Rally

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 600 points in today's stock market while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also poured on the gains. Stocks rose despite reports of the second omicron variant case of Covid-19 infection being discovered in the U.S. Thursday. Dow Jones In The Stock Market...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Dow Jones Closes#Apple Stock Sells#African#Aapl#Iphone#Bloomberg#Marketsmith#Boeing#Visa#American Express
investing.com

3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
Forbes

Dow Jones Industrial Average Sees Four-Week Losing Streak

Composite led the selloff as investors shun tech stocks. Pandemic plays are losing popularity despite the Omicron threat. Market leadership appears to be changing as investors hop a flight to quality. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:GIDS) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow drops 200 points in final hour of trading on Friday, stocks head for losing week

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 200 points, dragged down by a 2.5% loss in Boeing. The S&P 500 lost about 1.2%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.3%. The major averages are on pace for a losing week.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy