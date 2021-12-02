ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoU aims to produce Co-60 in French PWRs

world-nuclear-news.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestinghouse Electric Company and EDF have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce cobalt-60 in selected pressurised water reactors (PWRs) owned and operated by EDF in France. The agreement is the first step towards production in Europe of the radioisotope for medical uses, the companies said. Lewandowski (on...

world-nuclear-news.org

Reuters

Weaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell much more than expected in October on weaker foreign demand, data showed on Monday, further clouding the growth outlook for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy. Orders for goods 'Made in Germany' dropped 6.9% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after...
ECONOMY
world-nuclear-news.org

UK selects HTGR for advanced reactor demonstration

The UK will build a high-temperature gas reactor (HTGR) as the centrepiece of its Advanced Modular Reactor Research, Development & Demonstration Programme, energy minister Greg Hands has confirmed. "I'm pleased to announce that we will focus on HTGRs as the technology choice for the programme moving forward," he told the Nuclear2021 conference organised in London by the Nuclear Industry Association yesterday. His statement served as a confirmation of the technology, which had emerged as the UK government's preference after a round of consultations earlier this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Japanese reactor restarted following prolonged outage

Shikoku Electric Power Company restarted unit 3 of its Ikata nuclear power plant in Japan's Ehime Prefecture yesterday. The reactor - one of the few to have been restarted since the March 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant - had been offline since December 2019 due to a periodic inspection and a subsequent court injunction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

IAEA finds commitment to safety at Belleville plant

EDF has demonstrated commitment to safety at its Belleville nuclear power plant in central France by introducing additional methods to prepare for accident management and using innovative approaches in the training of plant staff, an expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded. The team also identified areas for further enhancement, for example in operation, maintenance and operating experience.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

USA relaunches used fuel management programme

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information to help it create a consent-based approach to siting an interim storage site for US used nuclear fuel. The move represents a re-start of the federal programme after plans for a repository at Yucca Mountain were dropped in 2009.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy's Enel enters Australia's crowded retail power market

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel Group (ENEI.MI) on Monday said it would start selling power to Australian businesses, vying against oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Australia's dominant electricity retailers. Enel said it won a retail energy license from the Australian Energy Regulator to enter the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UBS Swiss arm proposes veteran Ronner as chairman

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group (UBSG.S), will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting in April 2022, the companies said on Monday. Ronner will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf Friday, hoping to seal a major arms contract after this fall's Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s role in the region. The two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency — and ahead of the French 2022 presidential election where Macron is expected to seek a second term. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, a deal that Paris and Abu Dhabi have discussed for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union

The leaders of right-wing populist parties are gathering Saturday in Warsaw to discuss how they can work together to bring change to the European Union which they accuse of acting like a super-state that is eroding the traditions and powers of the EU's 27 member nations. Jaroslaw Kaczynski the leader of Poland’s nationalist ruling party, was expected to open the gathering in Warsaw. Scheduled attendees include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, among others.The meeting follows a visit by Le Pen to Budapest in October that was part of an effort...
POLITICS
The Independent

Study: New German govt's plans fall short of climate goal

A research institute's analysis has concluded the incoming German government’s plans for curbing greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to put Germany on course to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.The German Institute for Economic Research study released Friday was conducted by leading economists and commissioned by 140 civil society organizations, from trade unions to environmental groups and religious organizations.They found that while the new center-left government's proposals for reducing greenhouse gases are the country's most ambitious yet, they fall short in all sectors.A three-party coalition government of the Social Democrats the Greens and the Free...
ENVIRONMENT
world-nuclear-news.org

Initial phase of Qinshan district heating project commissioned

The first phase of a district heating demonstration project at the Qinshan nuclear power plant in China's southern Zhejiang Province has today been commissioned, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) announced. With a total investment of about CNY940 million (USD148 million), the project entered its trial operation phase on 15 November.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Framatome and Rosatom

France's Framatome and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom have signed a new strategic cooperation agreement further expanding the companies' efforts to develop fuel fabrication and instrumentation and control (I&C) technologies. The new agreement expands the companies' existing relationship, established through a 2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), creating a framework for joint work in new areas.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Post-COP26 pushback threatens climate goals, plus, new EU hydrogen target

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially closed this week, with 21 named storms (the third highest on record), seven hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. Yale Climate Connections, in a great piece headlined Top-10 weirdest things about the bonkers 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, quotes researcher Brian McNoldy: “This has never happened before, not […]
ENVIRONMENT
world-nuclear-news.org

Joint venture to develop GeoMelt vitrification technology

France's EDF and water, waste and energy management company Veolia will early next year create a joint venture - to be known as Waste2Glass - to develop Veolia's GeoMelt vitrification technology. The partners hope to extend the application of the technology beyond high-level radioactive waste. GeoMelt glass (Image: Veolia) Developed...
BUSINESS
world-nuclear-news.org

Atucha 1 works towards long-term operation

Nucleoelectrica Argentina has been given feedback on its preparation of Atucha 1 for long-term operation by an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team. It is the third such mission at the request of the Argentinian government. Atucha 1 (Image: NA-SA) "With the support of the IAEA, we can further improve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Alberta, Japan in MoU to pursue energy opportunities

The government of Alberta said November 22 it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) to expand market access for the province’s energy sector. The MoU renews an existing commitment to natural resource cooperation and development, and includes initiatives in...
AGRICULTURE
PLOS Blogs Network

Co-producing climate information for Africa

This overview of the Future Climate For Africa programme was written for Latitude by Roy Bouwer of SouthSouthNorth. Africa is one of the regions most at risk to the effects of climate change. The climate of the continent has already changed, with extremes happening more often and with greater intensity. Countries across the continent need to integrate accurate and relevant climate information into decision-making to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of people and communities. However, one of the key barriers to mainstreaming climate change in decision-making is the poor scientific understanding of Africa’s climate, which results in large uncertainty in future changes. The Future Climate For Africa (FCFA) programme aimed to address this through delivering a substantive improvement in generation and use of climate information in policy, planning and investments.
ENVIRONMENT
world-nuclear-news.org

Game on for nuclear

Nuclear energy offers a "golden opportunity" to create a cleaner and more equitable world, World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao y León said today at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris. However, she noted there are three major challenges hindering the nuclear industry in making its full potential contribution towards sustainable development and combatting climate change: financing, perception and regulation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC

