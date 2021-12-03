ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

From humble beginnings, UNG grad receives foreign affairs fellowship

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azdrI_0dCWnLoQ00
Katherine Torres will soon be working for the U.S. State Department as the first University of North Georgia alumna to win the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship.

From an immigrant family of humble means, Katherine Torres will soon be working for the U.S. State Department as the first University of North Georgia alumna to win the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship.

Funded by the State Department, the fellowship prepares students for foreign service careers. Torres will receive up to $42,000 annually for two years to complete a master’s degree program and participate in two summer internships. In return, she has agreed to work with the Department of State’s Foreign Service for at least five years. She does not yet know where she will pursue her master’s or where she will be stationed and in what role.

The opportunity did not come without significant hurdles and a lot of hard work. Torres was born in Hoschton after her family immigrated from Venezuela, and she moved around a lot during her childhood.

“I grew up very low income, so I had to figure out a way to fund my career goals and my dreams both at home and abroad,” she said. “I never thought I would be able to afford college, much less study abroad.”

For much of her college career, she worked 36 hours a week as a waitress on top of being a full-time student.

“It was very stressful,” she said. “It took a lot of energy that I could have put toward other things, and sometimes I would beat myself up about it, like, ‘Oh, man, if I didn't have to work so much, I would have more energy to do XYZ. … But it makes all of the victories seem even more significant, because you feel like everything is paying off.”

She had long been a high-achieving student, but prior to attending UNG, she couldn’t quite see the wide-open path that laid in front of her. She recalled walking into the office of Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president of research and engagement at UNG.

“I remember when I first walked in I was wearing a hoodie,” Torres said. “I just had a lot of self doubt, and I was lacking a lot in confidence.”

But Lin and other mentors helped Torres see her potential, and since then, she has earned four nationally competitive scholarships and studied abroad in Ireland and Australia. She graduated with a bachelor’s in political science and government, and is currently teaching English in Taiwan through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

"We are so proud of all the work she put in as an applicant, including the three mock interviews she managed to squeeze in after her Fulbright teaching hours and despite the 13-hour time difference," Lin said.

Torres has been bitten by the “travel bug,” as she put it, and she has also traveled to France and the United Kingdom. Her passion for foreign service was ignited while participating in the Cox-State Diplomacy Seminar, where she shadowed foreign service officers in the State Department, learned about their jobs and partook in simulations.

She is most interested in working as a consular — issuing visas, renewing passports and checking on the status of U.S. prisoners abroad — and she believes her immigrant background makes her a good candidate.

She hopes to inspire others with her story.

“A really big part of me wants to demonstrate to other students who are minorities — whether that be racial, gender, identity, sexuality, economic status — that they can do it too, despite the financial-emotional barriers that they face,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB PhD graduate receives AAAS Science & Technology Policy fellowship

Jessica O’Neill, a recent doctoral-degree recipient from the School of Public Health and Health Professions, has received a fellowship from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She has been placed with the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance in Washington, D.C. The bureau provides...
BUFFALO, NY
ung.edu

First UNG alumna wins Pickering Fellowship

Katherine Torres, '21, has earned the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship, becoming the first University of North Georgia (UNG) alumna to win the fellowship. She is one of 45 selections for the honor. Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the fellowship attracts and prepares outstanding young people for...
DAHLONEGA, GA
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary McKeon To Highlight Importance of International Education, Foreign Affairs Careers at Indiana University

Following his visit to Camp Atterbury in Indiana on December 1, 2021, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will meet with students at Indiana University in Bloomington on December 1 and 2 to underscore the U.S. government’s commitment to international education as a foreign policy priority, as recently reiterated by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona in a Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, and how international education can prepare students for careers in foreign affairs, particularly with the U.S. Department of State.
COLLEGES
grinnell.edu

Foreign Affairs Magazine Online

Since its founding in 1922, Foreign Affairs has been the leading forum for serious discussion of American foreign policy and global affairs. Foreign Affairs is published by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a non-profit and nonpartisan membership organization dedicated to improving the understanding of U.S. foreign policy and international affairs through the free exchange of ideas.
GRINNELL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Affairs#Ung#Visas#Humble Beginnings#The U S State Department#The State Department#Xyz
nc.gov

Commission of Indian Affairs Receives National Award

The Commission of Indian Affairs’ Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program is the recipient of the 2021 Division of Indian and Native American Programs Grants Performance Management System (GPMS) Team Award. The award was presented to WIOA by the US Department of Labor during the 41st National Indian and Native American Employment/Public Law 102-477 Training Conference. The GPMS was designed to streamline program operations, enhancing case management documentation, employment opportunities and on-the-job training services. The Commission participated in the GPMS pilot and is excited to be recognized nationally for its work through the program.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Countries are helping China ‘hunt’ Taiwanese by extraditing them to mainland, report says

Countries across the world have helped China “hunt down” more than 600 Taiwanese by deporting them to Beijing instead of Taipei in the past three years, a report by a human rights group has found. Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based group, warned that hundreds of forcibly deported individuals faced risk of persecution and severe human rights abuses.The group said “international prosecution of Taiwan nationals amounts to an assault on Taiwanese sovereignty.” The group said it was a part of a global campaign by the Chinese government to “exploit extradition treaties and other agreements”.The investigative report, titled “China’s Hunt for Taiwanese Overseas”, found...
FOREIGN POLICY
austinnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
5K+
Followers
186
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy