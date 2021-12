The Prince of Wales has presented awards at the National Hedgelaying Society’s Patron’s Day event at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday.Charles, who is the society’s patron, hosted the hedgelayers at a reception before handing out the awards.The Prince spoke of his teenage “horror” at watching miles of hedgerows being dug up “in the name of agricultural progress”.“I don’t need to tell you of the destruction that has been wrought over our hedgerows over the last 60 years,” he told the assembled hedgelayers.“As a teenager I watched...

