Variables Associated with the Use of Blue Light Cystoscopy Journal Club - Christopher Wallis & Zachary Klaassen
In this UroToday journal club, Christopher Wallis and Zachary Klaassen highlight a European Urology Focus publication entitled Underutilization of Blue Light Cystoscopy for Bladder Cancer in the United States. Blue light cystoscopy (BLC) for the management of nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is an evidence- and guideline-supported intervention that has been...www.urotoday.com
Comments / 0