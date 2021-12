Texas Stars forward Riley Damiani’s game is clicking, and he is of the mind that his team’s collective game will follow soon. The Stars had just wrapped up a two-game stay at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg this past weekend, dropping both games to the Manitoba Moose. In Sunday afternoon’s 5-3 defeat, Damiani took his goal streak to three games while pushing his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). That surge has taken him to 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games on the season.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO