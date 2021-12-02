Keller Williams Realty

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company® (the "company"), today announced that from October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, the company had acquired properties with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion and has entered into agreements or letters of intent to purchase additional properties with an aggregate estimated purchase price of over $1.1 billion which are expected to close in the 4th quarter of 2021. "We are pleased with the momentum of our global acquisitions pipeline, which is illustrated by our continued execution in sourcing, underwriting, and closing on high-quality real estate investments. Between the acquisitions that have closed this quarter, the properties we currently have under agreements and letters of intent, and the $3.8 billion of 2021 acquisitions closed through September 30, 2021, our 2021 investment pipeline represents approximately $6.0 billion of volume and we have raised approximately $1.55 billion of capital in the 4th quarter," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer.

