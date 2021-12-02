ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Keller Williams Realty

By webeditor@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 4 days ago

Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace system! It's free to sign up!. Our directory features more than...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourvalley.net

Eldridge joins EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty Sun City officials welcomed Candace Eldridge to their growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Sun City, 18700 N 107th Ave, No. 33, is a member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region. EXIT Realty is...
SUN CITY, AZ
Spotlight News

Realty sales fall but prices still climb

ALBANY — Closed sales have continued to drop across the Empire State while home prices have risen for 18 consecutive months, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. After escalating for 13 straight months, closed sales in New York have receded in back-to-back months. Sales fell 10.0 […]
REAL ESTATE
Southlake Style

DFW Elite Realty

We are so lucky getting connected with Thomas and Sharon Michael. They were very patient to clarify all our concerns and gave us all the information that we needed to sell our house. Their professional photographer took amazing pictures and they carefully explained how to prepare our house for selling. They have outstanding knowledge about the market to be able to fit your expectations. All competence and effort showed by them was incredible. They have our trust, and we highly recommend Thomas & Sharon Michael Realtors.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
penbaypilot.com

Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

Fred Hebert was introduced to the Pemaquid Peninsula in 1977 by his wife whose family have been summer residents of the “Point” since 1888. Having been a seller and buyer of real estate multiple times gives Fred a unique client’s perspective. He was led to joining Newcastle having been a client twice buying and selling waterfront properties. Fred looks forward to using his unique perspective to help you navigate the real estate transaction process and making a decision that best addresses your needs and goals.
NEWCASTLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Directory#Marketplace#Power
Law.com

Realty Law Digest

This decision involved an action to foreclose a mortgage. The plaintiff had previously moved for summary judgment of foreclosure. That motion was granted upon the defendants’ default. The defendants thereafter moved to vacate their default. That motion was denied as “wholly without merit.” The plaintiff then moved for a judgment of foreclosure and sale. A defendant, as “purported mortgagor of the subject premises” (premises) filed a “hardship declaration” pursuant to the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction & Foreclosure Prevention Act, as amended effective Sept. 2, 2021 (CEEFPA).
REAL ESTATE
727area.com

Marker 1 Realty

Working with buyer, sellers and investors in real estate within the Tampa Bay area. REGISTRATION STARTS: November, 1, 2021 REGISTRATION ENDS: December 2, 2021 TO REGISTER: Click on the blue "Register" button on this page. NOTE: The "Register" button will appear once registration is open. FEES: There is no fee to register — Sirata Beach Resort- where “Play more” takes on a whole new meaning as travelers of all ages become immersed in the coastal and casual design of the...
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Realty Income Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company® (the "company"), today announced that from October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, the company had acquired properties with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion and has entered into agreements or letters of intent to purchase additional properties with an aggregate estimated purchase price of over $1.1 billion which are expected to close in the 4th quarter of 2021. "We are pleased with the momentum of our global acquisitions pipeline, which is illustrated by our continued execution in sourcing, underwriting, and closing on high-quality real estate investments. Between the acquisitions that have closed this quarter, the properties we currently have under agreements and letters of intent, and the $3.8 billion of 2021 acquisitions closed through September 30, 2021, our 2021 investment pipeline represents approximately $6.0 billion of volume and we have raised approximately $1.55 billion of capital in the 4th quarter," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Realty Income: Future Beyond The Merger

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find a lot of better REIT investment opportunities than Realty Income. If one plans to invest in a REIT, it would be difficult to find a lot of better investments than Realty Income (O). The Monthly Dividend Company has proven time and time again...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Seeking Alpha

Realty Income Stock: 3 Reasons To Be Bearish

O has long been considered the cream of the crop in the triple net lease REIT space. Realty Income (O) has long been considered the cream of the crop in the triple net lease REIT space. It is one of the strongest REITs around with an A- credit rating and a very high quality real estate portfolio with its top 20 clients all classified as either recession resistant or e-commerce resistant. Furthermore, it has proven to be a very consistent cash flow compounder, thanks to its lengthy weighted average remaining lease term of ~9 years and a weighted cost of capital is under 4%, enabling it to outbid the competition for the best deals.
BUSINESS
Hampshire Review

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

AUGUSTA - This 4 BRs, 2 BAs, split-level home is situated on nearly 3 unrestricted acres off a public maintained road. The living / kitchen combination is open and spacious offering the perfect entertainment area. The basement is finished and includes a recreational room and optional 4th bedroom if needed. The perfect home to start your life in West Virginia. $205,000.
AUGUSTA, WV
Hampshire Review

West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Lot is adjacent to Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area, 8,000 AC. of public hunting land. Community access road to common area is on right hand boundary of lot, best building site is along Rolling Ridge Road, electric pole on site…bring your camper or build. 2.44 AC. $29,900. WVHS2000820. Keenan Shanholtz,...
REAL ESTATE
multihousingnews.com

Venterra Realty Buys Orlando-Area Asset

The company plans to upgrade the community’s 168 units. Venterra Realty has bought the 168-unit Cane Island Apartments in Kissimmee, Fla., from CGI Strategies. Built in 2008, the four-story community has two- to four-bedroom floorplans ranging from 1,174 to 1,532 square feet, according to Yardi Matrix data. Units feature high-end finishes and ample closet space.
ORLANDO, FL
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
GlobeSt.com

CTO Realty Growth Buys Retail Center for $70M

RALEIGH, NC – CTO Realty Growth Inc. has acquired a 320,600-square foot multi-tenant retail property in the Raleigh, NC suburb of Apex, NC for $70.5 million. The acquired property, Beaver Creek Crossings, is situated across 51 acres of land and is located 15 minutes south of the nation’s largest research park, Research Triangle Park.
RALEIGH, NC
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy