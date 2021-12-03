ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music minister at Florida church calls 911, says he shot his wife, children, officials say

Cover picture for the articleNASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say a 57-year-old Florida man who served as the music minister at a church is accused of fatally...

Comments / 79

Bob Lowe
5d ago

I assumed God told this fine Christian man to kill his entire family. And the good news is all he has to do is accept Jesus and all is cool.

Reply(1)
17
Mike LaPlante
5d ago

The man is obviously very sick, and you people choose to bash God with that? You should think more and maybe comment less.

Reply(5)
22
Vickie Mercer
4d ago

You'll get your chance soon to stand before God and give accountability (a word you don't yet understand) as to why you choose to bash His holy name.

Reply(20)
9
