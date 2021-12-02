ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, UT

Rent Grinch’s cave for holiday getaway

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

BOULDER, Utah — If the family togetherness is getting to be a bit too much this holiday season, you can get away just like the Grinch did before his heart grew three sizes that day.

A home, for lack of a better term, that is inspired by “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is being made available to rent, KTVX reported.

The cave boasts 5,700 square feet and is located near — appropriately enough — Boulder, Utah.

The kitchen comes with roast beast, Who pudding and Who hash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asXDK_0dCWiaxq00
Grinch getaway The pantry at the Grinch's rental home is stocked with all the Who favorites. (Vacasa.com/Business Wire)

There’s also a music room that has an organ and drum set to echo through the caverns.

A study, main bedroom and guest bedroom are among the rooms to round out the Mt. Crumpit Cave dwelling.

While there is a bed for the Grinch’s dog Max, no pets are allowed.

The rental, which is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Vasca, a rental management site, will cost $19.57 a night, representative of the book’s original 1957 release.

To take a virtual tour of the property and to check availability, visit VACASA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Northridge hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Northridge Community in Harrison Township is set to host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting this evening. They will be joined by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New City Church -Dayton, and the Harrison Township Professional Firefighters Local 3552. >>Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
75K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy