At this time it’s not really hard to wonder if the 47 Ronin sequel is coming, it’s whether or not it’s really going to live up to the movie that was already seen in 2013. Some folks would no doubt turn away without thinking about it, while others might say that it’s one of the few Keanu Reeves movies that didn’t end up becoming legendary for one reason or another. The truth is that 47 Ronin was a decent movie and it did have all the elements needed to have a great showing, save for the fact that its release date was kind of awkward and Reeves hadn’t become a huge star once again thanks to John Wick. He’s always been an actor that people are interested in since his roles on the big screen tend to be those that a lot of people can’t help but like. But it does sound as though the sequel to 47 Ronin will be taking on female leads rather than the male-led cast that pushed the first movie along. The fact that the sequel appears to be set a few centuries into the future and could carry a very heavy cyberpunk feel could have something to do with this.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO