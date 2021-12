The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees has approved an investment in the Ellucian Customer Relationship Management Advise system, designed to improve student retention. DACC Vice-President for Student Services Stacy Ehmen says this will intergrate systems that different departments already have, so that if a student has a problem jeopardizing their daily life as well as their enrollment, everyone involved in that student’s life will know about it, before it’s too late.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO